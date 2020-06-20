Memories: A Managerial Firing Triple Header Came to an End June 20, 2008

It's one thing to see a package of managers fired on the same day the final day of a season, or the day after.

In 2008, however, it was a 3-team effort in a three-day stretch June 18-20.

By comparison, the Rockies have fired only four managers -- total -- since their inception in 1993.

That trio from 2008 were Willie Randolph, who had the Mets at 34-35 when he was fired on June 18, 2008; John McClaren let go by Seattle with the Mariners at 25-47 on June 19, and finally John Gibbons by the 35-39 Toronto Blue Jays on June 20.

Current Rockies manager Bud Black is the seventh manager in franchise history. Two of the previous six resigned. The other four were fired, but only two of the firings came during the season.

Buddy Bell was fired 22 games into the 2002 season, his third season with the Rockies. The team was 6-16 when Clint Hurdle was promoted from the coaching staff.

Hurdle eventually took the Rockies to the only World Series appearance in franchise history in 2007, when they swept Philadelphia in three games in the NLDS and Arizona in four games in the NLCS. After an eight-day break while waiting for Boston to rally against Cleveland in the ALCS, the World Series started and the Rockies showed the rust of a long layoff. They were swept in four games by a combined score of 29-10.

Hurdle was fired 46 games into the 2009 season, replaced by bench coach Jim Tracy. Taking over a team that was 18-28, Tracy rallied the Rockies to claim the NL Wild-Card. They were eliminated by Philadelphia in four games, losing Games 3 and 4 at Coors Field, 6-5 and 5-4.

Original Rockies manager Don Baylor was fired after the 1998 season, the sixth year in franchise history. He led the Rockies into the post-season in 1995, the quickest of any expansion team at that time. He also had a winning record in 1996 and 1997, but after a 77-85 record in 1998, then-general manager Bob Gebhard fired Baylor.

A year later, Gebhard was fired.

Walt Weiss, who was the Rockies starting shortstop for four years (1994-1997) was fired following the 2016 season, his fourth as the team's manager.

Black was hired to replace Weiss. He led the Rockies to back-to-back post-season appearances in his first two years, but the team went 71-91 in a 2019 season marked by injuries that led to using 11 different starting pitchers.

Leyland retired after the 1999 season, the Rockies having struggled to a 72-90 season, the third worst finish in his 21-year managerial career. By his own admission, Leyland walked away from a long-term, guaranteed contract because he was too traditional a manager to deal with Coors Field.

Tracy, meanwhile, resigned following the 2012 season, after assistant general manager Bill Geivett moved his office into the Rockies clubhouse.