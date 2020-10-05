SI.com
Memories from 2020: Blackmon Delivers Walk-Off Slam

Tracy Ringolsby

It was a challenging season for the Rockies. 

There were, however, highlights, and high on the list came Charlie Blackmon's walk-off grand slam in the Rockies 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels Sept. 11. The slam capped a five-run ninth inning.

It was the second walk-off grand slam in Rockies history. Colorado’s other walk-off grand slam was a Ryan Spilborghs blast in the 14th inning of on Aug. 24, 2009, vs. San Francisco. Like Blackmon, Spilborghs delivered with the Rockies trailing. They were down two runs, 4-2, when Spilborghs came to the plate.

The video of Blackmon:

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/video/charlie-blackmon-hits-a-grand-slam-6-to-center-field-josh-fuentes-scores-daniel-

