Noteable: Rockies Starters Are Stopping Opposing Lineups

From the Offices of the Rockies Media Relations

Rockies manager Bud Black said earlier this year that while the Rockies do not have a starting pitcher older than 28 -- the only team in baseball with that distinction -- he does not consider the rotation to be young.

"They have three, four years in the big leagues," said Black.

And they are not pitching like they are young. The starting pitchers have allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of the first eight games of the season, the longest such stretch in a single season in franchise history.

-- The Rockies have won their first there series of the season -- at Texas (2-1) and Oakland (2-0), and at Coors Field against San Diego (2-1). It's the first time the Rockies have won three consecutive series since May 24-June 2, 2019 when they won home series against Baltimore (2-1), Arizona (4-0) and Toronto (3-0).

-- Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4, extending his streak of consecutive multi-hit games to five, the seventh multi-hit streak of five or more games in his career. The last three games have been against the Padres, a team he has hit .419 (39-for-93) with eight doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 22 games since the start of 2019. Thirteen of those games have been at Coors Field. In those games he has hit .527 with a triple, nine home runs and 22 RBI.

-- Matt Kemp hit his second home run in as many games in the fourth inning, the fifth player player in Rockies history to hit a home run in each of his first two starts at Coors Field as a member of the Rockies (last: Sam Hilliard, Aug. 27, 29, 2019 vs. Boston).

-- Daniel Murphy went 4-for-4 to tie his single-game career high for hits (22nd time, last: Sept. 14, 2019 vs. SD).