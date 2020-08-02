Inside the Seams
Noteable: Rockies Starters Are Stopping Opposing Lineups

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Offices of the Rockies Media Relations

Rockies manager Bud Black said earlier this year that while the Rockies do not have a starting pitcher older than 28 -- the only team in baseball with that distinction -- he does not consider the rotation to be young.

"They have three, four years in the big leagues," said Black.

And they are not pitching like they are young. The starting pitchers have allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of the first eight games of the season, the longest such stretch in a single season in franchise history.

-- The Rockies have won their first there series of the season -- at Texas (2-1) and Oakland (2-0), and at Coors Field against San Diego (2-1). It's the first time the Rockies have won three consecutive series since May 24-June 2, 2019 when they won home series against Baltimore (2-1), Arizona (4-0) and Toronto (3-0). 

-- Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4, extending his streak of consecutive multi-hit games to five, the seventh multi-hit streak of five or more games in his career. The last three games have been against the Padres, a team he has hit .419 (39-for-93) with eight doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 22 games since the start of 2019. Thirteen of those games have been at Coors Field. In those games he has hit .527 with a triple, nine home runs and 22 RBI.

-- Matt Kemp hit his second home run in as many games in the fourth inning, the fifth player player in Rockies history to hit a home run in each of his first two starts at Coors Field as a member of the Rockies (last: Sam Hilliard, Aug. 27, 29, 2019 vs. Boston). 

-- Daniel Murphy went 4-for-4 to tie his single-game career high for hits (22nd time, last: Sept. 14, 2019 vs. SD). 

Listen In: Daniel Murphy On Success Against Padres

Murphy enjoyed 22nd 4-hit game of his career in Rockies Sunday victory vs. Padres

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Antonio Senzatela Continues Strong Showing on Mound

Senzatela provides a strong arm for fourth spot in Rockies starting rotation.

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Father vs. Son: Brennaman Family Fued In The Latest Rules Edition

Did son Thom outsmart himself against father Marty in a Rules Challenge?

Tracy Ringolsby

The Pain Truth: Oberg Has Blood Clot Recurrence in Right Arm; Davis Out With Shoulder Strain

Rockies looking for a closer with Oberg/Davis missing, could be a mix-and-match

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Good News -- Gonzalez 5th Starter -- Bad News -- Recurrence of Blood Clots for Oberg

Scott Oberg goes to extended injury list when a third bout with blood clots is uncovered, and Wade Davis on the IL with shoulder issue

Tracy Ringolsby

The Audition is Over: Chi Chi Claims a Spot In Rockies Rotation

After battling back from Tommy John surgery, Chi Chi Gonzalez has found a home in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Saturday Post-Game, Kyle Freeland, Bud Black, Matt Kemp and Nolan Arenado

The Rockies put on a strong effort against the Padres on Saturday night. Listen in to the post-game discussions. They start with Kyle Freeland. Click to 8:45 for manager Bud Black, then 18:45 for Matt Kemp and finally 30 minute mark for Nolan Arenado.

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies Would Be No. 2 Seed in NL, Cubs No. 1

NL West would have four participants -- Rockies, Dodgers (No. 1 Wild Card), Padres and Giants (best remaining records)

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Ryan McMahon Take the Questions In Pre-Game Media Session

Black says Davis is down for Saturday's game; Oberg won't step immediately into late-inning duty.

Tracy Ringolsby

Wade Davis Knows: There's No In-Between for a Closer

Wade Davis came into 2020 looking to rebound from struggles of a year ago -- the search conitnues

Tracy Ringolsby