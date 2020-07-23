Oh, no: Oberg will open season on injured list, back strain still an issue

So much for the smooth spring for the Rockies.

Scott Oberg, counted on to play a key role along with Wade Davis as a late-inning reliever, is headed to the injured list to open the season. Oberg has been slowed by a strained back that has kept him from throwing off a mound since the start of Summer Camp.

In addition, manager Bud Black confirmed the signing of catcher Elias Diaz to a major league contract. Diaz, who spent time in the bid leagues with the Pirates each of the last five seasons, signed a minor-league deal in the off-season. The expectation is the Rockies will open the season with two catchers -- left-handed-hitting Tony Wolters and Diaz, a right-handed hittere.

Veteran Drew Butera most likely will remain on a minor league contract, but can be in place to step in immediately if there is an injury. He could be one of three extra players who can travel with the Rockies on the road, and in light of concerns about COVID-19 issues in New Mexico, the Rockies will base their satellite camp in Denver so when they are home, if an injury occurs, there will be reinforcements on hand.

Black is optimistic Oberg will be ready as soon as his 10-day minimum stay runs out. In light of the fact the 10-day period began on Tuesday, and the Rockies open the season on the road with five games, plus two off days prior to the home opener against the Padres, Oberg will be eligible to be activated for that July 31 game.

"I don't think it is going to be that long," said Black. "He threw (Wednesday), not off the mound but in the outfield. He had some long toss and didn't feel any problems with his back. ... That is a blow for the first week of the season."

Fortunately for the Rockies, they have only five games and two off days in the opening week. Combine those seven days with the ability to back date his being placed on the injured list to Tuesday, and Oberg would be eligible to be activated for the July 31 home opener against the Padres.

The Rockies do have some interesting arms in the bullpen who could grow from the late-inning experience. Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez, both of whom showed promise a year ago, are pitchers Black said, "we feel we can count on. They had a solid year last year and I think they can do it again."

The Rockies also are moving forward with Daniel Bard, who is looking to make a comeback after a seven-year absence from the big leagues. He has spent the last two years as a mental skills coach in Arizona's minor-league system.

"I think he can really make an impact, particularly with the path he is on right now," said Black. "He threw the ball well. His fastball, slider, change combination can be really good. He's done it before, albeit seven years ago, but he has a fresh arm, and good body. He's in a good spot."

And then there is Davis, who led the NL in saves two years ago, but saw his season unravel in mid-May a year ago. He will go into the season with the expectation he will be the closer.

"It is going to have to be performance in season," Black said when asked the determining factor with Davis. "Spring training, with veteran players, is not a good indicator. When the season starts, that is when you see the talent. His arm feels good. Physically he looks good."

And if Oberg truly can return by the home opener, the overall bullpen situation will look even better for the Rockies.