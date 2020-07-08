On July 8, 2010: Rockies Ubaldo Jimenez Claims 15th Victory

Ubaldo Jimenez had a benchmark season in 2010. In his third start that season he pitched the only no-hitter in Rockies history, a 4-0 win in which he walked six batters, all before he recorded the first out in the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Jason Heyward in the fifth, Jimenez worked out of the stretch for the remainder of the game, retiring the final 15 batters he faced.

And then, on July 8, 2010, he worked eight innings, allowing one run on three hits in a 4-2 victory against St. Louis at Coors Field, raising his record to 15-1. He became the first pitcher to win 15 games before the All-Star Break since David Wells was 15-3 with Toronto in 2000.

Neither Wells nor Jimenez maintained that pace after the All-Star Break. Wells was 5-6 in 16 starts, but had a 4.97 ERA. Jimenez finished with a Rockies record 19 wins, but was 4-7 in 15 stats, although he had a quality start in 10 of those 15 games, and had a 3.80 second-half ERA, more than a run lower than Wells.

Things have not been the same for Jimenez since. Having been out of baseball the last two seasons, he came to camp with the Rockies in February, looking to make a comeback. It was apparent he would need to spend some time in the minor leagues if that was going to work, but the pandemic broke out and Jimenez's comeback ended.

After he got off to that 15-1 start in 2010, he would go 69-88 with a 4.75 ERA in his final 228 big-league appearances -- 15 starts. Traded from the Rockies to the Indians at the trade deadline in 2011, he spent his final four seasons with Baltimore.