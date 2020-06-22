On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in  a Chicago Hotel

The Cardinals players knew something was askew. The team had a day game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, June 22, 2002. Darryl Kile wasn't on the team bus. He had not shown up at the ballpark by the start of batting practice.

Speculation that with Kile scheduled to pitch in a Sunday night game on national television he might be taking his time getting to the park. That, however, didn't sit well with the men in uniform, though. That wasn't Darryl Kile's way. He was always part of a team. He was never one to look for special treatment.

And then came the word. Security at the team hotel broke into Kile's room, and he was laying dead in his bed, having suffered two arterial blockages to his heart.

``I think we’ve all heard what he was like as a teammate, and it’s all true,″ Rockies teammate Larry Walker upon learning of the death. ``He was a great guy, was in a good mood all the time and was a professional at everything in life. It’s going to be hard to deal with.″

It was particularly hard for his team at the time of his death -- the Cardinals.

“Our club is just totally staggered, I mean, devastated,” Cardinals manager Tony La Russa said, wiping away tears. “You guys know what a pro he is.”

It was the second major blow that week for the Cardinals, who on June 18 dealt with the death of Hall of Fame announcer Jack Buck, who was referred to as "the ultimate Cardinal."

“This has been a very difficult week with the loss of Jack Buck and now the loss of Darryl Kile,” Cardinals general manager Walt Jocketty said. “It is going to be real tough period for the Cardinals organization and the citizens of St. Louis.”

It impacted more than just the Cardinals. The Houston Astros, his original team, hung his Jersey #57 in their dugout. The Rockies, where he had signed as a free agent only to be dealt to the Cardinals after two years of struggling at Coors Field, put a mark with the No. 57 on the outfield wall at Coors Field.

And his former Rockies manager seemed in shock in the Cubs clubhouse.

“I couldn't believe it and I still don't believe it,” said Don Baylor, who was at the time the Cubs manager. “DK was a very special player. He was always the perfect teammate to all the guys who played with him.”

Clint Hurdle, the manager of the Rockies at the time of Kile's death, was the hitting coach when Kile was with the Rockies.

``Our hearts are broken,″ Colorado manager Hurdle said with tears in his eyes. ``Our thoughts and prayers are with Flynn Kile and her children, and Darryl’s family.″

All flags were lowered at Astros Field before Houston’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Kile pitched for the Astros from 1991-97, and Art Howe was his first big league manager.

``Tragic, tragic news,″ said Howe, now manager of the Oakland Athletics. ``Just unbelievable. He pitched for me when he was a kid. He was just a fine young man. It’s hard to believe something like this could happen.″

Kile was a 30th-round draft choice of the Houston Astros in 1987 out of Chaffey Junior College in Rancho Cucamonga, Ca. A three-time All-Star, he signed with the Rockies as a free agent following the 1997 season.

Two years later, the Rockies dealt him to the Cardinals, having struggled with his devastating curveball at Coors Field, although he never complained nor made excuses.

He, however, was 21-30 in his two years with the Rockies with a 5.84 ERA compared to 112-89 with a 3.71 ERA in his close to 10 years with the Astros and the Cardinals.