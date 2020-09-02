Pillar Arrives, Focused on Helping Rockies Rebound Into Post-Season

Kevin Pillar was the new guy in town with the Boston Red Sox this season.

It, however, did not take long for him to fit in.

"He's the kind of guy who came to a team with a clubhouse of guys who were World Series winners, and quickly gained everyone's respect," said Red Sox bench coach Jerry Narron. "When things weren't going well, he kept guys motivated."

To say things weren't going well for the Red Sox in the early part of this season is an understatement. A franchise that last October won its fourth world championship in 15 years, they had seen their season shaken up before it even began with the loss of Mookie Betts to free agency, and starting pitchers Chris Sale (elbow surgery) and Eduardo Rodriguez (COVID-19/myocarditis).

And then came struggles on the field. It's not just that they opened the season losing 18 of 24 games, but the final nine losses in that stretch came in nine games. They broke that streak the next day, and Pillar stepped up. The tight quarters at Fenway Park had created a feeling of isolation, two players sharing a club suite, with little interaction with other teammates off the field.

"As we went through the Air High 5 line, after the win, I encouraged everyone. `Lets go to the clubhouse. Get everyone the same place at the same time.' There were good vibes."

Boston, however, is no in the rearview mirror. Pillar was dealt to the Rockies prior to Monday's trading deadline, and joined the team on Tuesday. The Rockies are in a slide, falling two games below .500 with a loss to the Giants on Tuesday, but they are among the eight teams that would qualify for the post-season if the season ended now.

After an 11-3 start they have been inconsistent. They would like to think the addition of Pillar and reliever Mychal Givens prior to Monday's trade deadline will provide them with additional veteran leadership and help get things turned around.

Pillar welcomes the opportunity.

"I always admired this team from afar," he said. "I always felt like it was a place I could end up playing. I know a lot of guys on the team. I ran into them the last couple of off-seasons, living in Arizona. When I found out I was coming here I was excited. I felt this was a place I could fit in.

"I don't feel I have to do anything crazy to fit it. These guys got an opportunity to watch me play 17 times last year. They know the kind of player I am."

FYI

-- As well as acquiring Pillar and Givens in the last two days, the Rockies also recalled right-hander Antonio Santos from the alternate training site. To make room on the roster, the Rockies placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder capsular strain, and optioned left-handed pitchers James Pazos and Phillip Diehl to their alternate training site.

-- With the moves involving Pazos and Diehl the Rockies are without a left-hander in the bullpen.

-- Nolan Arenado’s 31 career home runs against the Giants are the most by a Rockies batter in franchise history and the fifth most against an single opponent in franchise history.

-- Matt Kemp’s 198 career hits against the Giants are the most among all active players. He could become the 30th player to record at least 200 hits against the Giants since they moved to San Francisco in 1958, when the franchise moved from New York to San Francisco .

--Former Todd Helton is among the 29 in the 200-hit club, having collected 244 hits against the Giants. Helton is the only player to have reached that level in the Wild Card era.