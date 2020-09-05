Quick Hits: Dodgers Shock Esteves, Rockies With 8th Inning Barrage

Carlos Estevez had been the Rockies king of the road -- until Friday night.

Estevez was unscored upon in his first eight road appearances, stranded all three runners he inherited, allowing six hits and three walks without allowing a run.

And then came his trip to the mound at Dodger Stadium. Thanks to a grand slam by newcomer Kevin Pillar in the top of the eighth, the Rockies had rallied for a 6-5 lead.

It did not last long.

Estevez faced five batters. Four of them scored. After Cody Bellinger led off the inning with a single, A.J. Pollock delivered a home run that gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. Then came a Joc Pederson home run, Chris Taylor fly ball to center field and a Will Smith single. Estevez gave way to Jeff Hoffman, who served up a three-run home run to Mookie Betts.

Those are the only four runs Esteves has allowed on the road this year, having worked 8 23 scoreless innings in eight road appearace -- including a shutout inning at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 22.

It was only the sixth time in 91 road appearances he has allowed more than one run, and the second highest run total he has ever allowed. He was charged with six runs at Pittsburgh on May 23 last season -- four of which were earned.

KEVIN PILLAR has made an impact in his first three games with the Rockies. After going hitless in his Tuesday debut, Pillar tripled home two runs to put the Rockies up 7-6, and then scored on an ensuing home run from Sam Hilliard that provided the game-winning margin of 9-6.

And on Friday night, it was Pillar's grand slam in the top of the eighth at Dodger Stadium that gave the Rockies their short-lived 6-5 lead.

It was Pillar's second career grand slam -- he also delivered a slam for the Giants at San Diego on April 8 last year. It also was the second grand slam for the Rockies this year, Charlie Blackmon having delivered at Arizona on Aug. 26.

THINGS DID not go as well for right-handed reliever Mychal Givens. Givens, who made his Rockies debut with a 1-2-3 seventh inning and earned a win against the Giants on Wednesday, wasn't as sharp at Los Angeles.

After coming on in relief of Antonio Senzatela and retiring the two batters he faced in the sixth, Givens gave up a single to Taylor and ensuing two-run home run to Smith in the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

SAM HILLIARD is making a name for himself. Having debuted in the big leagues in late August a year ago, Hilliard is still a rookie, and is now the only player to hit five home runs at Dodger Stadium as a rookie.

He hit a home run at a pinch-hitter at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 20 last year, and two days later hit two home runs. This year, he has added home runs at Dodger stadium on Aug. 22, and then on Friday night.

THE DODGERS hit five home runs on Friday night, equaling the fifth highest total of home runs allowed by Rockies pitchers on the road. The all-time record for a road game is seven home runs, done twice -- both b the Dodgers. They did it on Aug. 23 this year and Sept. 2 a year ago.