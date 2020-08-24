Quick Hits: Far From Senzational -- Dodgers Go On Power Surge

Antonio Senzatela had been the ultimate road warrior for the Rockies rotation -- until Sunday.

Senzatela was 2-0 in his first three road starts with a 1.89 ERA. He had allowed four runs in 19 innings.

And then came Sunday's start in Los Angeles. He did not survive the fifth inning of the Rockies 11-3 loss. He became the ninth Rockies pitcher -- and 10 time -- to allow four home runs in a road game.

It marked the sixth time in his career that Senzatela allowed six or more runs in a road game.

Trevor Story hit his eighth home run of the season, giving him 131 home runs in his career. That pushed him into sole possession of 10th place on the Rockies all-time list, one ahead of Matt Holliday.

Story has reached the Top 10 in 572 games. The only other player in the Top 10 who did not appear in more than 1,--- game is Andres Galarraga, who is No. 9 with 679 games. He is 41 home runs ahead of Story. His .539 slugging percentage is tied with Todd Helton, the all-time home run leader with 369, for third among members of the Top 10.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, responded with seven home runs, inlcuding two apice for Max Muncy and Mookie Betts. That equaled the most home runs hit against the Rockies. It's the third time they gave up seven home runs in a game, the second time on the road.

Oh, and the Rockies two road games allowing seven home runs have both come against the Dodgers on the road. The Dodgers also went deep seven times on Sept. 2 last season.