Quick Hits From Rockies' 9-6 Come-From-Behind Victory vs. Giants Wednesday

The two new comers made a statement in the Rockies rally for a 9-6 victory against the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. Outfielder Kevin Pillar, who joined the team on Tuesday after being acquired from the Red Sox, singled in the sixth for his first hit with the Rockies, and then delivered a game-tying, two-run triple amid the five-run seventh.

Givens, meanwhile, who was acquired from the Orioles and joined the team on Monday, made his Rockies debut with a 1-2-3 seventh that included a strikeout. That put him in position to be credited with the victory, which moved the Rockies ahead of the Giants, back into the No. 8 spot for the what would be the final berth in the NL post-season playoff.

-- Kyle Freeland, who is tied for the NL lead in quality starts with six, came out after two innings in what was his eighth start of the season, the second start in a row he did not get the quality start. The left-hander was the victim of a four-run first inning. In two innings, he threw 61 pitches, 44 strikes, giving up eight hits, walking one and striking out two. It was the fourth time in his career he pitched two or fewer innings in a start -- the first time in which he was removed without an injury.

"Those were a hard 60 pitches coming off close to 80 pitches in his last start in four innings," said manager Bud Black. "I felt that is so tiring. I have to be conscious of Kile and have to be concerned of his next four or five starts."

-- Sam Hilliard delivered the two-run home run in the seventh, capping off the five-run inning that gave the Rockies the winning margin. It, however, was in the sixth inning that he played a critical part in getting the comeback moving forward. Facing lefthander Jarlin Garcia for the first time ever, Hilliard delivered an RBI-single that cut the Giants lead to 6-4. It was only the fifth hit Garcia has given up in 9 2/3 big-league innings.

Garcia fell behind Hilliard 3-0. After Hilliard took strike one, he was unable to check his swing on strike two. Then. ... "After that I took a deep breath and told myself to `let the game come to you. Get a good pitch to hit.' He gave me a pitch I could get barrel on."

QUICKLY

-- In rallying from a 6-1 deficit to win 9-6, the Rockies overcame their largest deficit to win a game since June 15, 2018 at Texas, which they fell behind 5-0 in the first inning.

-- The victory was their first in 15 games this season when they have trailed after six innings.

-- Garrett Hampson hit his fifth home run of the season, his third in his last two games, the second time in his career he has hit home runs in consecutive games (Sept. 22-24, 2019).

-- The San Francisco Giants lost after leading for the 11th time this season, the most in the National League.