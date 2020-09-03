SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Quick Hits From Rockies' 9-6 Come-From-Behind Victory vs. Giants Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

The two new comers made a statement in the Rockies rally for a 9-6 victory against the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. Outfielder Kevin Pillar, who joined the team on Tuesday after being acquired from the Red Sox, singled in the sixth for his first hit with the Rockies, and then delivered a game-tying, two-run triple amid the five-run seventh.

Givens, meanwhile, who was acquired from the Orioles and joined the team on Monday, made his Rockies debut with a 1-2-3 seventh that included a strikeout. That put him in position to be credited with the victory, which moved the Rockies ahead of the Giants, back into the No. 8 spot for the what would be the final berth in the NL post-season playoff.

sams

-- Kyle Freeland, who is tied for the NL lead in quality starts with six, came out after two innings in what was his eighth start of the season, the second start in a row he did not get the quality start. The left-hander was the victim of a four-run first inning. In two innings, he threw 61 pitches, 44 strikes, giving up eight hits, walking one and striking out two. It was the fourth time in his career he pitched two or fewer innings in a start -- the first time in which he was removed without an injury.

"Those were a hard 60 pitches coming off close to 80 pitches in his last start in four innings," said manager Bud Black. "I felt that is so tiring. I have to be conscious of Kile and have to be concerned of his next four or five starts."

-- Sam Hilliard delivered the two-run home run in the seventh, capping off the five-run inning that gave the Rockies the winning margin. It, however, was in the sixth inning that he played a critical part in getting the comeback moving forward. Facing lefthander Jarlin Garcia for the first time ever, Hilliard delivered an RBI-single that cut the Giants lead to 6-4. It was only the fifth hit Garcia has given up in 9 2/3 big-league innings.  

Garcia fell behind Hilliard 3-0. After Hilliard took strike one, he was unable to check his swing on strike two. Then. ... "After that I took a deep breath and told myself to `let the game come to you. Get a good pitch to hit.' He gave me a pitch I could get barrel on."

QUICKLY

-- In rallying from a 6-1 deficit to win 9-6, the Rockies overcame their largest deficit to win a game since June 15, 2018 at Texas, which they fell behind 5-0 in the first inning.

-- The victory was their first in 15 games this season when they have trailed after six innings.

-- Garrett Hampson hit his fifth home run of the season, his third in his last two games, the second time in his career he has hit home runs in consecutive games (Sept. 22-24, 2019). 

-- The San Francisco Giants lost after leading for the 11th time this season, the most  in the National League.

Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Rockies Discuss Rallying From 6-1 Deficit Against Giants to Claim Victory

Rockies returned to the 8th and final spot in NL post-season standings, a half-game ahead of Giants

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Runner's Interference when Runner Takes Throw Off his Head

Cole Calhoun tried to get away with a play, but the umpires were watching and he was called out -- runner's interference

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Garrett Hampson on Embracing Utility Role

Hampson has shown the ability to play a quality center field, left field, second base and shortstop, adding to his value

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black On Ongoing Struggles of Rockies at Coors Field

With lopsided loss on Tuesday night to Giants, Rockies slipped into No. 9 slot in NL -- a half-game back of Giants for final post-season spot.

Tracy Ringolsby

Coors Field: A Home Field Nightmare

Rockies have stumbled into a home-field disadvantage in the COVID condensed 2020 season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Padres Intent on Scratching 13-year Post-Season Itch

Padres added eight players, including starting pitcher Mike Clevenger, in advance of Monday's trading deadline

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Opened Today (Sept. 2): Rockies Would Be At Home, Watching on TV

Rockies continue to fall, slipped out of eight-team post-season alignment for first time since second game of the season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Jon Gray Discuss Need for Rockies to Rebound

Rockies not only were blown out by Giants, but fell behind Giants in battle for eighth NL playoff spot

Tracy Ringolsby

Pillar Arrives, Focused on Helping Rockies Rebound Into Post-Season

Pillar has that veteran leadership quality that comes natural, which makes him a good fit for Rockies clubhouse in addition to lineup

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Feels Pillar Is a Plus On The Field, In The Clubhouse

Black sees Pillar as being a versatile guy in the lineup with his ability to hit anywhere 1-through-9 and a plus defensive outfielder

Tracy Ringolsby