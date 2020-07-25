Inside the Seams
Quick Hits: Marquez Victim of Non-Support In Rockies Season-Opening Loss

Tracy Ringolsby

German Marquez had no margin for error in the Rockies' season opener at Texas on Friday night. He suffered a 1-0 loss for the first time in his career. He is 14-1 lifetime in 23 games in which he allowed one or no runs. The Rockies are now 19-4 in those games.

The Rockies lost a 1-0 game for the 21st time in franchise history -- the 18th time on the road. It was the 19th 1-0 loss on the road. 

Source: Baseball-reference.com

David Dahl accounted for all three Rockies hits. It was the 18th time in his career he has had three or more hits -- 17 times three hits and one time four hits. The Rockies are 12-6 in the games in which Dahl has had at least three hits. He has had at least one extra-base hit in 16 of the 18 games, including a home run six of those games.

Dahl also went 3-for-4 in last year's season opener at Miami.

The Rangers are the third American League team who has been the victim of a three-hit barrage by Dahl. He also had three hits July 3 last season against the Astros, and June 1, 2019 against Toronto.

Friday was the sixth time he had three hits in a road game. 

Nolan Arenado was held hitless for only the second season-opener in his career. He was 0-for-3 with a walk in the Rockies 1-0 loss at Texas on Friday night. He also went 0-for-3 at Miami on March 31, 2014, the first MLB Opening Day in his career.

The last five years, he was a combined 10-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and 13 runs produced in the season opening game -- all on the road. 

Did you know:

The Rockies suffered shutout loss on Opening Day for the 3rd time in franchise history. They lost 2-0 at Atlanta on April 3, 2000, and 3-0 at Shea Stadium against the Mets in the first game in Rockies history on April 5, 1993.

The Rockies three hits, courtesy of David Dahl, were the fewest in a season-opening game in the franchise history. The previou low was four hits in that inaugural game against the Mets in 1993.

German Marquez suffered the loss . He worked 5 2/3 innings, and departing trailing 1-0. He held the Rangers hitless for 5 1/3 innings only tohave Danny Santana doulbe and then score the games only run. after he exited the game trailing 1-0 with 2 outs and 1 on in the 6th inning. Marquez suffered his first loss in eight starts against American League teams.

FINAL WORD: The Rockies suffered a rare 1-run loss. Since their inception, the Rockies have lost 2,281 game, but only 21 by a 1-0 score -- 18 on the road, including each of the last 13.

