Quick Hits: Rockies 3-1  Victory against The A's, Tuesday Night, Coors Field

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies are still on the outside, looking in at the eight-team alignment for the NL post-season. They, however, took a big step forward on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory against the Oakland A's.

They remain in 10th place in the battle for one of the eight spots, but they moved within a half-game of No. 9 Cincinnati and a game back of No. 8 San Francisco.

Did you know:

-- Oakland is 0-for-23 with a runner in scoring position in three games against the Rockies this season.

-- Antonio Senzatela pitched his first complete game of the season, and only the 10th nine-inning complete game for a Rockies pitcher in the last 10 seasons.

-- Senzatela's complete game was the first of his career, and first by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field since Jon Gray shutout the Padres on Sept. 17, 2016.

-- Rockies are not only 3-0 against the AL West-leading A's this season, but they have held the A's without a hit in 23 at-bats with a runner in scoring position in the three games. Overall, they have won six in a row against Oakland.

-- Catcher Elias Diaz put the Rockies up 2-1 with a two-run home run in the fifth -- his first home run and RBI this season. It was the first home run hit by a Rockies catcher this season. 

-- 1B Josh Fuentes was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI. He has hit safely in 10 of 11 starts this season. The Rockies are 7-4 in those games.

-- Garrett Hampson beat out his sixth bunt single on Tuesday, the most in the NL. He snapped an 0-for-15 stretch with the single in the seventh inning.

