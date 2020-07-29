Quick Hits: Rockies Looking for Sweep in Oakland

The Rockies close out their season-opening road trip in Oakland on Wednesday, looking to sweep the two-game inter-league series.

Historically, the Oakland-Alameda County Colisuem has not been kind to the Rockies. in their five previous visits they are a combined 5-9, and have won a series only once, sweeping three games in 2009.

The Rockies are bringing back Opening Night starter German Marquez on normal rest. Marquez allowed one run on two hits in a season-opening, 1-0 loss at Houston. It was his first lost in inter-league play. He is 7-1 with 16 inter-league appearance. Marquez will hit mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball, but his curveball is the key to success. He led MLB pitchers in 2019, using a curveball for 62.9 percent of his strikeouts.

The bullpen has had success in the first for games of the season. The Rockies have used six relievers so far, and they have combined to allowed just two runs and nine hits in 13 2/3 innings. Wade Davis has converted both of his save opportunities.

The Rockies lineup would seem to be a major challenge for A's right-hander Daniel Mengden. They will start as many as seven left-handed hitters and the game is at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Left-handed hitters have an average that is 33 points higher against Mengden than right-handed hitters, and in his career he is only 5-15 at home.