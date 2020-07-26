QUICK HITS: Rockies Strong-Armed Rangers In First Two Games of 2020

The Rockies have split their first two games of the season. The pitching, however, has sparkled. Okay, it's only two games, but in 17 innings in the Rangers new home, Globe Life Field, the Rockies pitching staff has allowed only three runs.

The Rockies' ERA of 1.6 is the third best in the NL, behind the Braves and Padres, both checking in at 1.50. At the far extreme is Arizona with two lossesin two games and a 6.75 ERA.

Don't blame Game 1 starter German Marquez for the loss in the season opener. The Rockies suffered a 1-0 loss. Marquez gave up two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Carlos Estvez gave up the other in 1 1/3 innings. And Jairo Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

In the Rockies 3-2 win on Saturday, Jon Gray allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings. Daniel Bard made his return to a big-league mound with 1 1/3 shutout innings. Estevez and Diaz worked a scoreless inning apiece

DAVID DAHL was hot when he suffered a season-ending injury on Aug. 2 last year, and he's off to a hot start this year. Dahl has four hits in the Rockies first two games -- including all three hits the Rockies as a team compiled in the Friday opener. That gives him a 12-game hitting streak dating back to July 24 a year ago -- that's a stretch of 367 days.

He is hitting .340 in the streak with six runs scored, five doubles, one triple, tow home runs, six RBI and three walks.

Dahl also had a 17-game hitting streak to begin his career in the second half of 2016. That equaled the MLB record for a hitting streak at the start of a player's career. The record was set in 1941 by Chuck Aleno of the Cincinnati Reds.

WADE DAVIS picked up his first save of the season on Saturday, giving up a run in a rather bizzare way in the ninth inning of a 3-2 Rockies win. With one out in the ninth, Davis walked Elvis Andrus, who then stole second and third base when the Rockies opted not to hold him on base. In stealing third, Andrus took advantage of the Rockies overshift, which had third baseman Nolan Arenado shifted into a shortstop slot.

Then, with two out, Joey Gallo took a strange swing, and the ball hit off the tip of his bat, squibbling to the left side of the infield, giving Andrus time to score. Despite a struggle from mid-May on a year ago, his second with the Rockies,

SCOTT OBERG, on the injured list with lower back issues, is not likely to be activated in time for the Rockies home opener on Friday against San Diego. Oberg is working out with the players at the Rockies Satellite Camp in Denver, and will throw batting practice on Monday.

Warren Schaeffer, who was to manage Triple-A Albuquerque this year, is running the camp with help from Tim Doherty, who was supposed to be the hitting coach at Albuquerque, Frank Gonzales, who was supposed to be the pitching coach at Double-A Hartford, and Steve Merriman, who was moving into the role of organizational pitching coordinator this year.

The Satellite Camp is working out at Metro State as well as Coors Field, and has locker room access at the Pepsi Center.