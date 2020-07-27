Quick Hits: Story Flexes Muscles in Sunday Win; Delivers 15th Multi-Home Run Game of Career

Trevor Story added another chapter to his emergence as one of the game's legitimate complete players. He didn't merely hit two home runs in Sunday's 5-2 victory at Texas. He drove one out to right field and pulled the other to left field.

It was the 15th multi-home run game of his career, which ranks him seventh on the Rockies all-time list, having moved one ahead of Dante Bichette, and three in front of Charlie Blackmon and Matt Holliday, who save the No. 9 slot.

Story, who grew up in Irving, Tex., just down the road from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., hit the first home runs by a visiting player in the Rangers new ballpark. He drew walks in his two other plate appearances Sunday.

David Dahl went 0-for-4 on Sunday, but he did draw a walk leading off the fourth inning. He scored the Rockies first run on Trevor Story's ensuing home run. While Dahl's 12-game hitting streak dating back to July 24 last season ended, he did extend his streak of games reaching base to 17.

The Rockies won a series against the Rangers in Arlington, Tex., for only the second time in eight visits since the advent of divisional play. They also won two out of three in 1999. The most impressive effort of the three-game visit lat weekend is the pitching staff compiling a 1.73 ERA. The previous low as 3.18 in 2014. They have had an ERA of 5.40 or higher in five of their eight visits to the Rangers.

It's early, but the Rockies are at least a mild surprise. Ater taking two of three against the Rangers, they have the second lowest ERA (1.73) among NL teams, and the lowest batting average allowed (.174).

With a 2-1 record they are tied for the best record in MLB. This is the first time at team has not opened the season 3-0. In the 15-team NL, the Rockies are among six teams with a 2-1 record. The Dodgers, meanwhile are 2-2, and the rest of the division is 1-2,