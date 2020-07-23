Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

Rockies 30-Man Roster -- Goudeau's Determination Rewarded

Tracy Ringolsby

Ashton Goudeau spent the last eight years in the minor leagues, bouncing from the Kansas City Royals to the Seattle Mariners and finally the Rockies organization. Only once -- in 2018 -- did he even get a peek at the Triple-A level, working in 20 games, two starts, for the Mariners' Tacoma affiliate.

Goudeau, however, caught the attention of the Rockies a year ago, and on Thursday he received the reward -- a spot on the Rockies season-opening 30-man roster.

sams
Click the logo to visit the website of Sam's No. 3, a sponsor of Insidetheseams.com

Goudeau is one of 12 right-handed pitchers on the Rockies Opening Day roster, sharing the stage with Daniel Bard, who returned to the big leagues after a seven-year absence, the last two years of which were spent as a mental skills coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon did show rebound quick enough after being held out of early Summer Camp work because he suffered a bout with COVID-19 that he also was included on the Opening day roster. 

Right-handed pitchers Peter Lambert and Scott Oberg were not as fortunate. Oberg, expected to get late-inning bullpen work, has battled lower back soreness, but it is possible he could return in time for the Rockies home opener against San Diego on July 31.

Lambert, however, is out for the season, having undergone Tommy John surgery this week,

After back-to-back exhibition victories against Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Rockies worked out in Texas on Thursday in advance of facing the Rangers on Friday night in the first game of a three-game season-opening series.

The Rockies have their Big 3 lined up to face the Rangers -- German Marquez on Friday, Jon Gray on Saturday and Kyle Freeland on Sunday. The Rockies are off on Monday, play two games at Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then are off next Thursday in advance of the home opener.

Gray would seem lined up to start that July 31 game against the Padres. Given the two off days next week, the Rockies will use only four starters the first two times through the rotation, after which a decision will be made on whether Chi Chi Gonzalez or Jeff Hoffman will fill the fifth slot in the rotation. 

30manroster
Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3's Company: Catchers Butera and Diaz Join Wolters on Rockies 40-Man Roster

With 30-man roster Rockies feel a third catcher gives them more flexibility in game-on-the-line situations

Tracy Ringolsby

Oh, no: Oberg will open season on injured list, back strain still an issue

Oh, no: Oberg will open season on injured list, back strain still an issue

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: The Change in Extra Innings

Good or bad for the game? MLB will start off extra innings with a runner on second base.

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 22, 1987 Harold Baines Became the White Sox All-Time HR Leaders

Harold Baines' reign as the White Sox All-Time home run leader faded into the background with the arrival of Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated Quick Hits: Rockies Go Deep in 5-1 Exhibition Victory at Texas

Arenado, Murphy and Dahl clear the fences, Rockies help open Rangers new ballpark in preparation for season-opening matchup with Texas on Friday

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Outfielder Sam Hilliard Had Something to Smile About In A Time of Sadness

Texas Rangers made arrangement for Hilliard's father, suffering from ALS, to get into the ballpark on Tuesday night to watch his son play the hometown Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby

July 21, 1959: Red Sox Became Final MLB Team to Integrate

Pumpsie Green pinch ran in eighth inning on July 21, 1959, becoming the first African-American to play for the Red Sox, the last MLB team to integrate

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Get No Respect: Oddsmakers Have them Fourth in NL West

Oddsmakers have Rockies finishing fourth in NL West, and 12th out of 15 teams overall among NL teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Marquez Finds Himself No. 1 in Rockies Rotation

German Marquez sees drawing Rockies Opening Day start at Texas as just the beginning for him reaching goals.

Tracy Ringolsby

Matt Kemp Has Made Powerful Statement as a Coors Field Visitor

Rockies looking for Matt Kemp to add right-handed impact bat to lineup heavy on left-handed hitters

Tracy Ringolsby