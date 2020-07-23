Rockies 30-Man Roster -- Goudeau's Determination Rewarded

Ashton Goudeau spent the last eight years in the minor leagues, bouncing from the Kansas City Royals to the Seattle Mariners and finally the Rockies organization. Only once -- in 2018 -- did he even get a peek at the Triple-A level, working in 20 games, two starts, for the Mariners' Tacoma affiliate.

Goudeau, however, caught the attention of the Rockies a year ago, and on Thursday he received the reward -- a spot on the Rockies season-opening 30-man roster.

Goudeau is one of 12 right-handed pitchers on the Rockies Opening Day roster, sharing the stage with Daniel Bard, who returned to the big leagues after a seven-year absence, the last two years of which were spent as a mental skills coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon did show rebound quick enough after being held out of early Summer Camp work because he suffered a bout with COVID-19 that he also was included on the Opening day roster.

Right-handed pitchers Peter Lambert and Scott Oberg were not as fortunate. Oberg, expected to get late-inning bullpen work, has battled lower back soreness, but it is possible he could return in time for the Rockies home opener against San Diego on July 31.

Lambert, however, is out for the season, having undergone Tommy John surgery this week,

After back-to-back exhibition victories against Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Rockies worked out in Texas on Thursday in advance of facing the Rangers on Friday night in the first game of a three-game season-opening series.

The Rockies have their Big 3 lined up to face the Rangers -- German Marquez on Friday, Jon Gray on Saturday and Kyle Freeland on Sunday. The Rockies are off on Monday, play two games at Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then are off next Thursday in advance of the home opener.

Gray would seem lined up to start that July 31 game against the Padres. Given the two off days next week, the Rockies will use only four starters the first two times through the rotation, after which a decision will be made on whether Chi Chi Gonzalez or Jeff Hoffman will fill the fifth slot in the rotation.