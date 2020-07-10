Inside the Seams
Rockies Can Look Ahead: 2021 Schedule Released

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies have not opened the shortened 2020 season schedule, but they already know who and where they will be playing in 2021 -- COVID 19 permitting.

They will open the season with a seven-game homestand -- the Dodgers coming to town for four games to kick off 2021 April 1-4, and then a three-game visit by the Diamondbacks (April 6-8).

The Rockies will be opening at home for the first time since 2011, and only the eighth time in what will be their 29th season. They have an all-time record of 15-12 in their home opener, but have lost three of the last four.

They conclude the season with a three-game trip to Arizona Oct. 1-3, which comes on the heels of a nine-game homestand -- the longest of the season. They will host the Dodgers (Sept. 21-23), Giants (Sept. 24-26) and the Nationals (Sept. 27-29).

The AL West, which provides the Rockies competition from the American League this year, will be matched up with the Rockies and the rest of the NL West in 2021, as well.

The Rockies will have a six-game, home-and-home series against Texas, two-game home-and-home series with the Astros and Mariners, three games at the Angels, and a three-game visit to Coors Field by the A's.

The have 12 or more games at home in every full month except July when they have only nine games at Coors Field. They are scheduled to play 15 road games in the month, which also includes a four-day All-Star Break (July 12-15).

Fireworks are scheduled for the July 2-3 games against the Cardinals, and also Sept. 24 against the Giants. 

schedule
