Rockies Open Regular Season With Grand Opening of Rangers' New Stadium

The good news for the Rockies is that given the shortened training session before the start of the regular season, they play only five games in a 10-day stretch following two exhibition games against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Tex.

"It will allow us to potentially build some arm strength or keep it fresher," said manger Bud Black, "maybe even keep one less arm (and go with a four-man rotation initially). ... We'll see how it works out, but I think initially it's sort of a could thing because it does freshen up players."

The bad news? Well, once the Rockies complete a season-opening road trip with three games at the Rangers (July 24-26) and two at the Oakland A's (July 29), They embark on a 35-day stretch, beginning with their July 31 home opener against the San Diego Padres.

"August will be a challenge for the entire team, play with just one off day (Aug. 13)," said Black. "If you are playing well, pitching well, hitting the ball, you want to keep playing so that would be a good thing," he said. "But you never know when you get into the meet of that schedule."

Other than Washington, which opene]s it's season on Sept. 23, hosting the Yankees as part of an MLB doubleheader that included the Giants at the Dodgers, no NL East team has a day off until Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, when the Rockies get into the inter-league portion of their schedule, against the AL West they will play:

-- The Rangers for three games to open the season, which will mark the regular season opening of Texas' new ballpark, after the two teams will have an audition with two exhbition games in the facility (July21-22). And then the Rangers come to Coors Field Aug. 14-16, fresh off having a day off on Aug. 13 -- their four days off in an 18-day stretch.

-- The Astros come to Coors Field Aug. 17-18 with the two teams then heading to Houston for games Aug. 19-20, Houston having enjoyed a day off on Aug. 13 before hosting Seattle in a three-game series before flying to Denver.

-- Oakland will be finishing up a four-game, season-opening series against the angles (July 24-27) before the Rockies drop by July 28-29). The A's and the Rockies will both have enjoyed a day off on Sept. 14, and then open a two-game matchup at Cors field Sept. 15-16.

-- The Angels and Rockies have one series -- a three-game affair at Coors Field Sept. 11-13. That fits in between two off days for the Rockies. The Angels, meanwhile, will arrive after a three-game visit to Texas.

-- And the Mariners will host the Rockies Aug. 28 -- games 8-10 of that 34-day grind that the Rockies open on July 31 and conclude on Sept. 2.

Bottom line -- the schedule is what it is.

I'm playing home games, road games, ninth games, day games," said Black, "but probably not too many games with cool rain delays and windy weather conditions."