Rockies Open Spots on 40-Man Roster

The winter reshaping of the Rockies roster has begun with creating openings on the 40-man roster.

Left-handed reliever James Pazos, after being removed from the big-league roster and assigned to Triple-A Albuqerque, opted for free agency on Thursday. On Friday, the Rockies assigned first baseman Brian Mundell and left-handed pitcher Tim Collins to Triple-A Albuquerque, neither of whom played in 2020.

Pazos, 29, was acquired from the Mariners early in the 2019 season and after spending the season with Triple-A Albuquerque, he was called up in September and appeared in 12 games, allowing two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.

He made six appearances in August, allowing 10 runs on 19 hits, including three home runs, and five walks, finishing with a 16.88 ERA.

Collins opted out of the 2020 season, and was placed on the restricted list, and then reassigned to the Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, allowing the Rockies to retain rights to Collins unless he opts for free agency..

Mundell, who has yet to make his big-league debut, announced his retirement after spending time in the Rockies Summer Camp in advance of the start of the shortened season. The Rockies, however, retained the rights to Mundell in case he decides to return to baseball by placing him on the Albuquerque roster.