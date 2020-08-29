SI.com
Rockies Recap: The Numbers Aren't Adding Up

Tracy Ringolsby

 For three innings on Friday night, Kyle Freeland bobbed and weaved his way through the Padres lineup, holding San Diego in check, but knowing he was battling to survive.

The Padres finally got to him for a run in the fourth, and sent him to an early shower with three more runs in the fifth. And they didn't stop there.

While Freeland departed with the scored tied at 4-4, by the end of the evening, the Padres had victimized the Rockies bullpen as well, and celebrated a 10-4 victory. The bullpen imploded, giving up six runs in the final four innings.

Freeland, however, wasn't looking to point fingers.

He looked in the mirror and assessted the game.

"I definitely wasn’t as sharp as I wanted to be,” Freeland said. “I didn’t have a very good feel for my changeup. I felt, a lot of times like I was trying to push it to the zone. I couldn’t get it off my fingertips and I couldn’t get it down in the zone very consistently. And my fastball wasn’t as pinpoint as I would like it. ... In the fourth and fifth innings I started leaving balls over the plate.”

And the Padres took advantage.

The Rockies bullpen stumbled on Friday, allowing six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings of work. The bullpen is now 6-6 -- one of only three NL bullpens that does not have a winning record. The Cubs also are at .500 (3-3) and the Phillies bullpen is 4-7.

By contrast, Rockies relievers lead the NL in saves with 11, and have converted 11 of 14 opportunities, a 78.6 percent conversation rate, which rates behind only the Marlins (10-for-11, 90.9 percent) and the Cubs (9-11, 81.8 percent).

All of that was underscored by the fact Rockies relievers allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. 

The Rockies offense has been inconsistent, and a significant part of that has been the struggles that three middle-of-the-order bats have been challenged with runners in scoring position.

It has been a struggle cashing in on RBI situations for Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Nolan Arenado. 

Areando, who has hit third and fourth all season, has hit .162  with runners in scorinig position. Ryan McMahon is hitting .211, and Trevor Story has hit .241. 

Big deal? Well, yes, it is. Consider that even with the slow start this year, Arenado is a career .326 hitter with runners in scoring position. That's the third best average among current Rockies. Charlie Blackmon, hitting .300 with runners on second and third this season, is a career .331 hiter with runners in scoring position. 

