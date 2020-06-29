Inside the Seams
Rockies Set 52 of 60 Available Slots on Player Pool Roster

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies left themselves wiggle room in putting together an initial Player Pool Roster, filling only 52 of the possible 60 slots in advance of players reporting to training camp at Coors Field on July 1.

They already have optioned eight of the 52 designated players to the minor leagues, but by having them on the Player Pool Roster they could call any of them up if a need arises.

One of the more interesting moves was for the Rockies to include left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison among six left-handed pitchers who will report to camp. 

Rolison was the Rockies 1st-round draft choice out of the University of Mississippi in 2018, and pitched at both of the Rockies full-season A teams -- Asheville and Lancaster -- a year ago. He was 9-9 om 25 starts, and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.3-to-1.

Rolison also was in camp with the Rockies the past spring, before it was ended prematurely because of the pandemic. He appeared in two games, working 2 2/3 innings, and allowing four unearned runs.

By bringing him into pre-season camp, the Rockies staff will get a longer look at his potential, and the Rockies can eventually put him on their "taxi squad." That would allow him to be a part of the workouts in the group of players who could eventually be called up to the big-league team if a need arises in the 60-game regular-season schedule that will begin the last weekend of July.

The lone member of the 40-man roster not among the 52 players on the Pool Roster is right-hander Justin Lawrence, who will begin serving an 80-game suspension once the season begins for violating baseball's drug policy.

Lawrenced tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, or DHCMT, a compound linked to the oral steroid Turinaboo. It is banned as part of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

