Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

TheCowboy

One day, way back when, George Frazier, who did the color commentary on Rockies telecats, called me and proclaimed, "Get your truck out of the parking lot and let's go get breakfast." I told him, "I'm not getting my truck out to eat breakfast. I'm walking over to Sams' #3." Frazier reluctantly agreed to make the two block walk to my hotel and then we went a half-block to Sam's. After we ate, and started walking back to the hotel, George was on the phone to the folks at what was then Fox Sports Rocky Mountain, arranging to have his hotel switched to where I stayed. "Why," ​the corporate type asked. "Simple," said George, "it's two blocks closer to Sam's than the one you have me staying in." Breakfast, lunch, dinner or a quick snack or cocktail, Sam's is the starting spot for me whenever I come to Denver.

Tracy Ringolsby

Insider Trading: Rockies Had an Edge in Preparing for the 2020 Amateur Draft

Rockies balance selections in 2020 draft -- 3 College Players, 3 Preps, including a Castle Rock gem

The History of Baseball and Civil Rights In America

Hall of Fame addresses racial inequality and its history within the game of baseball

Rockies Go Against the Flow, Select 2 High School Prospects To Open Draft

Rockies drafted outfielder Zac Veen No. 9, catcher Drew Romo No. 35

Rockies Wrap Up Draft 3 High School Players, 3 College Products

Updated with all 160 selections in the two-day, five round MLB first-year player draft

Black Expects to Hear "Play Ball" This summer

Black says negotiations are negotiations -- nothing personal between players and management

A Ruthian Moment That Has Become Just a Footnote in MLB History

It was 99 years ago Wednesday Babe Ruth Began His Run as MLB's All-Time Home Run King

Draft Day: Rockies Have 2 Selections in First 35 Picks of Wednesday Draft

Rockies Double Up In First Round of MLB Draft Wednesday; Remainder of Draft Set for Thursday

The Rockies Draft of Charlie Blackmon Reinforces That There's More Than Stats

The Charlie Blackmon story: Rockies scout Danny Montgomery saw a sleeper with a chance to be a star

A Trip Down Memory Lane: The Man Called Groove Was More Than a Baseball Player

Don Baylor, a gentle giant of a man, who in his time made a positive impact for mankind in a strong but quiet manner

Hall of Famers Jim Thome, Joe Torre On Deck for Virtual Programs

Baseball Hall of Fame Turns to Virtual Field Trips While the Museum Is Closed to Visitors

