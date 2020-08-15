Saturday 4x4: Home Not So Sweet For Rockies  in 2020

The Rockies went into Saturday night with 19 home games remaining, and a need to regain an edge at Coors Field if they are going to remain a post-season factor. In losing three of their last four games at Coors Field, the Rockies are 6-5 at home -- a .545 winning percentage that would rank 14th in the 25-year history of Coors Field.

The staff has a 5.45 ERA at Coors Field, which ranks 14th on the all-time list.

Now, in the first year of Coors Field (1995) the Rockies did claim the first NL Wild-Card in history. The pitching staff had a 6.17 ERA at Coors Field, the 22nd highest in the 25 year history of the ballpark.

Here's the catch -- the humidor had not been installed. The five times the Rockies have advanced to the post-season since installation of the humidor the staff has had an ERA at home that rank among the ninth lowest in stadium history, including the top three.

Lance Lynn's two-hit complete game in the Rangers 3-2 win against the Rockies marked the eighth time a pitcher had worked nine innings, and allowed two or fewer hits. Lynn became the fifth visiting pitcher. The only Rockies to accomplish that are Chat Bettis (Sept. 5, 2016), Jeff Francis (July 24, 2006) and Darryl Kile (Sept. 10, 1998).

Rockies relievers have been successful closing out games. The team is 7-for-8 in save situations, second best conversion rate among NL teams who have played six games (the Cardinals went into Saturday having played only five).

The Cubs, who have lost only three games, have seen their bullpen go 5-for-5 in save situations, even though the relievers have a composite 6.10 ERA in 16 games.

The one blown save was charged to Wade Davis, after which he was placed on the injured list. Yency Almonte and Daniel Bard have both converted their only opportunities, and Jairo Diaz is 3-for-3 with a save on the line.