Stats, Inc. Breaks Down Key Stats Rockies, Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.

Nolan Arenado has found his stroke of late, with six homers in his last nine games. Perhaps the most impressive part is that he hasn’t had a single strikeout during that stretch. He’s the first NL player to homer six times in a nine-game span without striking out since Prince Fielder in 2007, and just the eighth NL player to do so in the expansion era.

Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story have all hit 20+ homers in each of the past four seasons entering this year. That streak may end this year due to the shortened season, but it still puts them in good company among teammate trios in National League history.

hr

Ryan Castellani is only the fourth starting pitcher in the modern era to toss at least 4.0 innings and not allow a hit in his MLB debut last weekend in Seattle.

hr

The Rockies’ pitching staff has issued three or fewer walks in 16 straight games, the longest streak in franchise history. It has been excellent this year in terms of limiting walks, especially compared to last season. Their walks-per-nine improvement is on pace to be the best by any team since the Tigers from 1996 to 1997.

walks
Source: Stats, Inc.

On offense, the Rockies have been doing some little things very well, such as taking the extra base on singles and getting runners home from third with less than two outs.

1stto3rd

The Rangers have been suffering through a bit of a power outage, having gone 141 consecutive at-bats without going deep. The Rangers are the only MLB team that hasn’t hit at least three homers in a game this season, and they currently rank last in the AL with 12 total home runs. They haven’t finished a season last in the AL in homers since 1988.

hrs

Lance Lynn has been exceptional to start the year, striking out 30 and allowing only 10 hits in his four appearances.

ks

New Ranger Derek Dietrich and veteran Ranger Shin-soo Choo have both enjoyed hitting at Coors over their careers. Dietrich went 3-for-3 in his debut with Texas, making him the first player to get 3+ hits and bat 1.000 in his Rangers debut since Jim Fregosi on July 13, 1973.

ops
