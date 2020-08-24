Stats Inc., Offers This & That, Rockies at Diamondbacks

Arizona took two of three games from the Rockies on August 10-12 in Colorado, totaling 32 runs and 49 hits in the three games. That’s tied for the third-most hits the D-backs have ever had in a three-game series. They had 50 hits in three-game sets at Montreal in 1999 and versus the Rockies in 2016.

-- The Diamondbacks have lost five straight games, all on the road, averaging 1.2 runs over that span. They have won seven in a row at home, however, scoring 7.1 runs per game during that streak.

--Colorado suffered a seventh straight loss with Sunday’s 11-3 setback against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Rockies allowed seven home runs in the loss, tying the team record set twice previously (July 2, 2002 vs. Giants; September 2 last year at the Dodgers).

-- Nolan Arenado is just 5-for-42 (.119) with no extra-base hits on the road this season. His streak of 62 road at-bats without an extra-base hit going back to last year is the longest of his career.

-- Ketel Marte’s .330 batting average since the start of last season is the best in the National League (minimum 500 PA), just ahead of Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon (.329). Blackmon and Marte also rank 1-2 in the NL in hits over that span, with 227 and 225, respectively.

-- Zac Gallen (2.25) and Merrill Kelly (2.59) have combined for a 2.41 ERA in 11 starts this season (7-4 team record). All other D-backs starters have a 7.95 ERA in 18 starts (6-12 team record).

The Rockies are the second team in MLB history to open a season 11-3 or better through 14 games, then have a losing overall record 14 games later. The other team is the 2002 Indians, who went from 11-3 to 13-15 en route to a 74-88 record.

The Rockies had their losing streak reach seven games with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers over the weekend. They’ll face an opponent that is also in desperate need of a win.

Longest Active MLB Losing Streaks

Rangers 8

Rockies 7

Diamondbacks 5

Brewers 4

-- It’s no surprise that Colorado has hit far better at home this year than on the road. But the magnitude of the difference is nearly as large as it’s ever been.

Rockies – Largest Single-Season BA Diff, Home Better than Road

(all-time)

Home Road Diff

1996 .343 .228 +.115

2020 .307 .203 +.104

2014 .322 .228 +.094

2000 .334 .252 +.082

2002 .313 .234 +.079

-- While the Diamondbacks have lost their last five road games, they carry a seven-game home win streak into this series. No team has a larger discrepancy between their 2020 home and road win percentages than the D-backs (where home record is better).

Largest Win Pct Diff, Home Better Than Road - MLB 2020

Home Road Diff

Diamondbacks .667 (8-4) .294 (5-12) +.373

Astros .714 (10-4) .357 (5-9) +.357

Rangers .538 (7-6) .214 (3-11) +.324

Cardinals .714 (5-2) .400 (4-6) +.314

Twins .800 (12-3) .500 (7-7) +.300

-- Arizona has scored six runs total during its five-game losing streak, with two or fewer runs in each game. the six runs are tied for the fifth fewest all-time in a five-game span.

Diamondbacks – Most Consecutive Games w/2 or Fewer Runs, All-time

July 2003 9

August 2011 7

September 2014 6

July 2001 5

August 2020 5 (active)

-- First-year Diamondback Kole Calhoun leads the team with seven home runs. Going back to 2015, he and Eduardo Escobar are two of five players standing 5’10” or shorter who have at least 100 home runs since 2015.

Most Home Runs by Players 5’10” or Shorter, MLB Since 2015

HR Height

Mookie Betts 145 5'9"

Kole Calhoun 122 5'10"

Jose Ramirez 113 5'9"

Jose Altuve 110 5'6"

Eduardo Escobar 100 5'10"

-- Five of the nine runs Merrill Kelly has allowed this year – and two of the five homers – have come in the first inning.

Kelly is just the second “Merrill” ever to play in the majors, joining Merrill Combs, a light-hitting shortstop who played parts of five seasons from 1947 to 1952 with the Red Sox, Senators and Indians.

Kelly by Inning, 2020 – 1 Inning vs. All Other Innings

1 Inning Innings 2+

ERA 9.00 (5/5.0) 1.37 (4/26.1)

BA Allowed .273 (6/22) .206 (20/97)

OPS Allowed .970 .578

HR Allowed 2 3

Pitches/IP 18.2 14.5

-- Trevor Story’s .881 career OPS ranks third all-time among players whose primary career position was (or is) shortstop.

Highest Career OPS by Shortstop, MLB All-time

(minimum 2000 PA; primary career position was shortstop)

Alex Rodriguez .930

Nomar Garciaparra .882

Trevor Story .881 (.342 OBP + .539 SLG)

Honus Wagner .860

Arky Vaughn .859

-- Ryan Castellani, 24, is set to pitch for the Rockies Monday night. The Rockies and the Mariners are the only two MLB teams with no starts from pitchers 30 or older this year (based on age at time of game). In fact, no 30+ year old has started a game for Colorado since Jorge De La Rosa (age 35) on September 20, 2016 – one of the longest such droughts by an MLB team in the modern era.

Since the start of the 2017 season, all other MLB teams have at least 45 starts from pitchers 30 or older; the Nationals have an MLB-high 360.

Most Consecutive Games w/SP Under 30 Years Old, MLB Since 1901

Tampa Bay Rays 764 MAY-25-2007 - SEP-28-2011

Washington Senators 704 JUL-11-1913 - OCT-04-1917

San Francisco Giants 651 SEP-28-1973 - APR-07-1978

Montreal Expos 646 SEP-26-1970 - OCT-01-1974

Tampa Bay Rays 603 JUL-04-2014 - MAY-18-2018

Colorado Rockies 526 SEP-21-2016 - ACTIVE