Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. A's: Get Out the Broom

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies swept the A’s when these teams last met in late-July 2018. Three of the last four and six of the total 11 series between these teams have ended in a sweep (3 for Oakland, 3 for Colorado).

Both of these clubs have gotten tremendous offensive outputs from the left sides of their infield since the start of last season.

Colorado’s pitching staff held the Rangers to a .174 batting average in the opening series of 2020. It was the Rockies’ best team pitching through the first three games of any season.

Antonio Senzatela will take the mound and try to continue the Rockies’ strong pitching. In his short career, he has been nearly unhittable in his first starts of each season.

Trevor Story began his career with a two-homer game to start the 2016 season and had another multi-homer game, the 15th of his career, on Sunday. Since his debut season, only five MLB players have had as many or more games with multiple home runs.

Daniel Mengden has had much more success against the National League in his career, including the only two shutouts of his career.

Cooperstown: 1980s Brought a New Design to Uniforms

Check out this week's newsletter from Cooperstown -- from uniform to Quisenberry to RJ

Tracy Ringolsby

Charlie Blackmon Was Back in Texas Last Week, Where His Life In Baseball Changed Dramatically

Blackmon was a sore-armed, left-handed reliever who spent the summer before his senior year at Georgia Tech proving he could hit, and run, and throw

Tracy Ringolsby

Quick Hits: Story Flexes Muscles in Sunday Win; Delivers 15th Multi-Home Run Game of Career

Story still has a ways to go in his climb up the Rockies' all-time list of multiple home run games, but he did move one game ahead of Dante Bichette on Sunday

Tracy Ringolsby

He's Back: Freeland 'Changes' His Approach With Success

Kyle Freeland had a winter to get back to form after his struggles of 2019 -- it showed in his 2020 debut

Tracy Ringolsby

QUICK HITS: Rockies Strong-Armed Rangers In First Two Games of 2020

Rockies finding a comfort zone on the mound of Rangers new ballpark -- three runs allowed in two games

Tracy Ringolsby

Worth the Wait: Daniel Bard Made A Statement in His Regular-Season Rockies Debut

Daniel Bard's 7-year battle for baseball surface has found reason for hope with the Colorado Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

Quick Hits: Marquez Victim of Non-Support In Rockies Season-Opening Loss

Rockies right-hander German Marquez suffers first 1-0 loss in his career

Tracy Ringolsby

July 24, 1978: Billy Martin's 1st of 5 Managerials Stints with the Yankees Ends

Billy Martin and Yankee owner George Steinbrenner had a love-hate relationship, but Martin did guide the Yankees to two world championships.

Tracy Ringolsby

MLB 2020 Rule Changes - Three Batter Minimum

Check out the latest from Baseball Rules Academy: Do you know the ins-and-outs of the 3-batter minimum rule?

Tracy Ringolsby

Notable: MLB Embarking Upon Shortest Season In History

For seventh time since creation of the NL/AL in 1903, teams are forced to adapt to shortened season

Tracy Ringolsby