Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. A's: Get Out the Broom

The Rockies swept the A’s when these teams last met in late-July 2018. Three of the last four and six of the total 11 series between these teams have ended in a sweep (3 for Oakland, 3 for Colorado).

Both of these clubs have gotten tremendous offensive outputs from the left sides of their infield since the start of last season.

Colorado’s pitching staff held the Rangers to a .174 batting average in the opening series of 2020. It was the Rockies’ best team pitching through the first three games of any season.

Antonio Senzatela will take the mound and try to continue the Rockies’ strong pitching. In his short career, he has been nearly unhittable in his first starts of each season.

Trevor Story began his career with a two-homer game to start the 2016 season and had another multi-homer game, the 15th of his career, on Sunday. Since his debut season, only five MLB players have had as many or more games with multiple home runs.

Daniel Mengden has had much more success against the National League in his career, including the only two shutouts of his career.