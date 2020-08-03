Stats, Inc., Says: Rockies Have Used Fewest Pitchers Among the 30 Teams

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

The Colorado Rockies have had the most stable pitching staff in MLB in 2019. Even the Marlins and Phillies – who have played only three games apiece – have used more pitchers than Colorado.

MLB Teams, 2020 – Fewest Pitchers Used

Rockies 11

Marlins 12

Phillies 12

Cardinals 12

Indians 12

Nationals 14

It’s the opposite story for the San Francisco Giants, who have trotted out a whopping 15 relievers.

MLB Teams, 2020 – Most Relief Pitchers Used

Giants 15

Pirates 15

Angels 14

Astros 14

Red Sox 14

Royals 14

It just wouldn’t be the Rockies if they weren’t crushing the baseball at home.

MLB Teams, 2020 – Highest OPS at Home

Rockies .957

Yankees .908

White Sox .884

Phillies .841

Giants .837

Speaking of Coors Field, the Giants brought their hitting shoes to Blake Street last season.

MLB Teams All-Time – Most Runs/Game at Coors Field in a Season

(minimum 8 games)

2001 Padres 9.20

2004 Padres 8.56 (77/9)

2019 Giants 8.56 (77/9)

2012 Giants 8.44

1996 Rockies 8.12

SF hitters are swinging the bat very well from the right side of the dish – but not from the left.

Giants, 2020 – Batting Average Breakdown

As LHB .216 – 17 in MLB

As RHB: .280 – 5 in MLB

Donovan Solano is on an RBI tear to start this season, the likes of which have rarely been seen in the Bay Area.

Giants, 1958 à Present – Most RBI Thru Team’s 10 Game of Season

Willie Mays, 1964 18

Barry Bonds, 2002 15

Willie McCovey, 1969 14

Kevin Mitchell, 1989 14

Kevin Mitchell, 1991 14

Pedro Feliz, 2005 14

Donovan Solano, 2020 13 (tied w/4 others)



Mike Yastrzemski simply cannot be kept off the bases.

MLB Players, 2020 – Most Times on Base

(via hit, BB or HBP)

Mike Yastrzemski, SF 23

David Fletcher, LAA 22

Kyle Lewis, Sea 21

J.P. Crawford, Sea 21

Two of the top four MLB batting averages since 2016 belong to current Rockies – with a former teammate also on the list.

MLB Players, 2016 à Present – Highest Batting Average

(minimum 1000 PA)

Jose Altuve .323

DJ LeMahieu .317

Charlie Blackmon .315

Daniel Murphy .315

J.D. Martinez .310

In two starts this season, Johnny Cueto has been hit hard the second time through the opposing lineup.

J.Cueto, 2020 – Opp Batting by Time Thru Lineup

1 Time 2 Time

Batters Faced 18 18

Opp Average .188 (3/16) .429 (6/14)

Opp XBH 0 3

Opp OPS .465 1.341