Stats, Inc., Says: Rockies Have Used Fewest Pitchers Among the 30 Teams
Tracy Ringolsby
From the offices of Stats, Inc.:
The Colorado Rockies have had the most stable pitching staff in MLB in 2019. Even the Marlins and Phillies – who have played only three games apiece – have used more pitchers than Colorado.
MLB Teams, 2020 – Fewest Pitchers Used
Rockies 11
Marlins 12
Phillies 12
Cardinals 12
Indians 12
Nationals 14
It’s the opposite story for the San Francisco Giants, who have trotted out a whopping 15 relievers.
MLB Teams, 2020 – Most Relief Pitchers Used
Giants 15
Pirates 15
Angels 14
Astros 14
Red Sox 14
Royals 14
It just wouldn’t be the Rockies if they weren’t crushing the baseball at home.
MLB Teams, 2020 – Highest OPS at Home
Rockies .957
Yankees .908
White Sox .884
Phillies .841
Giants .837
Speaking of Coors Field, the Giants brought their hitting shoes to Blake Street last season.
MLB Teams All-Time – Most Runs/Game at Coors Field in a Season
(minimum 8 games)
2001 Padres 9.20
2004 Padres 8.56 (77/9)
2019 Giants 8.56 (77/9)
2012 Giants 8.44
1996 Rockies 8.12
SF hitters are swinging the bat very well from the right side of the dish – but not from the left.
Giants, 2020 – Batting Average Breakdown
As LHB .216 – 17 in MLB
As RHB: .280 – 5 in MLB
Donovan Solano is on an RBI tear to start this season, the likes of which have rarely been seen in the Bay Area.
Giants, 1958 à Present – Most RBI Thru Team’s 10 Game of Season
Willie Mays, 1964 18
Barry Bonds, 2002 15
Willie McCovey, 1969 14
Kevin Mitchell, 1989 14
Kevin Mitchell, 1991 14
Pedro Feliz, 2005 14
Donovan Solano, 2020 13 (tied w/4 others)
Mike Yastrzemski simply cannot be kept off the bases.
MLB Players, 2020 – Most Times on Base
(via hit, BB or HBP)
Mike Yastrzemski, SF 23
David Fletcher, LAA 22
Kyle Lewis, Sea 21
J.P. Crawford, Sea 21
Two of the top four MLB batting averages since 2016 belong to current Rockies – with a former teammate also on the list.
MLB Players, 2016 à Present – Highest Batting Average
(minimum 1000 PA)
Jose Altuve .323
DJ LeMahieu .317
Charlie Blackmon .315
Daniel Murphy .315
J.D. Martinez .310
In two starts this season, Johnny Cueto has been hit hard the second time through the opposing lineup.
J.Cueto, 2020 – Opp Batting by Time Thru Lineup
1 Time 2 Time
Batters Faced 18 18
Opp Average .188 (3/16) .429 (6/14)
Opp XBH 0 3
Opp OPS .465 1.341