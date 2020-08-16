SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Sunday 4 x4: Rockies Are Struggling, But Trevor Has A Story to Tell

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies may be in a funk, but Trevor Story continues to perform. In Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers, Story was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple -- the 12th time in franchise history a player had two doubles and a triple in the same game. 

The Rockies are 8-4 in those games -- but the fourth loss was Saturday.

Story was the first Rockies player to have two doubles and a triple in a game in nearly six years -- dating back to Rafael Ynoa on Sept. 19, 2014. 

extra

Tony Wolters' two-run double in the second inning on Saturday was the Rockies only hit in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. It marked the sixth time in the Rockies first 20 games this season in which they had one or less hits with a runner in scoring position. They are 2-4 in those games.

stranded

German Marquez has pitched well, but without just rewards. He is 0-3 in three starts against American League teams this year, even though he has a 2.41 ERA in those games. He has allowed a total of nine runs in 18 2/3 innings of those games, but four of the runners were unearned. 

american

Rangers outfielder Shin-soo Choo definitely enjoys his visits to Coors Field. He had a career .458 average at Coors Field, second highest in history for a player with at least 35 at-bats.  He ranks second to Wally Joyner, who hit .468 during his career at Coors Field. It is worth nothing that in 16 games against the Rockies outside of Coors Field, he has hit .169.

welcome
Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Post-Season Started Today: Cardinals Sweep 2 from Chisox; Now 5th Seed

With Cardinals returning to action and sweeping the White Sox, they are the No. 5 ranked NL team -- a possible matchup for No. 4 Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Saturday Post-Game, Bud Black, German Marquez and Tony Wolters

Rockies couldn't come through in the clutch; suffer fifth loss in six games

Tracy Ringolsby

Castellani's Time Has Come; Right-hander Replaces Injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in Rockies Rotation

Former 2nd-round draft pick gets the nod to fill rotation void over Jeff Hoffman, who will remain in bullpen role

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: A Home Run or 4-Base Error?

Does the ball that hits off an outfielder's glove and go over the fence always become a home run? What about a 4-base error?

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland Chats Before Saturday Game About Upcoming Series With Astros

Freeland rebounding impressively from struggles of a year ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black's Saturday Pre-Game Media Session

Bud Black likes the way closer Jairo Diza never flusters

Tracy Ringolsby

Saturday 4x4: Home Not So Sweet For Rockies in 2020

Rockies went into Saturday just one-game above home field at Coors Field

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Trevor Story, Bud Black and Ryan Castellani Discuss Friday Loss to Rangers

Rockies suffered fourth loss in five games; encouraged with second start by Castellani

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Raimel Tapia Back at the DH Role

Raimel Tapia discusses life in DH role, efforts to improve on a regular basis:

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Friday Pre-Game On OF Flip Dahl to Left, Hampson to Center

Black sees progress with recovery of Owinings (sore hamstring) and reliever Wade Davis

Tracy Ringolsby