Sunday 4 x4: Rockies Are Struggling, But Trevor Has A Story to Tell

The Rockies may be in a funk, but Trevor Story continues to perform. In Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers, Story was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple -- the 12th time in franchise history a player had two doubles and a triple in the same game.

The Rockies are 8-4 in those games -- but the fourth loss was Saturday.

Story was the first Rockies player to have two doubles and a triple in a game in nearly six years -- dating back to Rafael Ynoa on Sept. 19, 2014.

Tony Wolters' two-run double in the second inning on Saturday was the Rockies only hit in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. It marked the sixth time in the Rockies first 20 games this season in which they had one or less hits with a runner in scoring position. They are 2-4 in those games.

German Marquez has pitched well, but without just rewards. He is 0-3 in three starts against American League teams this year, even though he has a 2.41 ERA in those games. He has allowed a total of nine runs in 18 2/3 innings of those games, but four of the runners were unearned.

Rangers outfielder Shin-soo Choo definitely enjoys his visits to Coors Field. He had a career .458 average at Coors Field, second highest in history for a player with at least 35 at-bats. He ranks second to Wally Joyner, who hit .468 during his career at Coors Field. It is worth nothing that in 16 games against the Rockies outside of Coors Field, he has hit .169.