The Odds Are: Rockies A Longshot for Trip to October

After back-to-back post-season appearances in 2017 and 2018, the Rockies were hit with a starting rotation that was the subject of an unexpected rash of injuries. The end result? The Rockies struggled to survive, finishing ahead of only the Giants in the NL West in 2019.

Looking for a healthy season and also strong rebounds from left-handed starter Kyle Freeland and closer Wade Davis, the Rockies will open summer training in the next week feeling they can be a factor in the NL West.

The oddsmakers, however, aren't impressed. They have the Rockies finishing ahead of only the Giants in the NL West -- again. The Rockies are among 10 of the 30 MLB teams that betonline.ag projects to have a losing record in 2020.