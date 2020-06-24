Inside the Seams
The Odds Are: Rockies A Longshot for Trip to October

Tracy Ringolsby

After back-to-back post-season appearances in 2017 and 2018, the Rockies were hit with a starting rotation that was the subject of an unexpected rash of injuries. The end result? The Rockies struggled to survive, finishing ahead of only the Giants in the NL West in 2019.

Looking for a healthy season and also strong rebounds from left-handed starter Kyle Freeland and closer Wade Davis, the Rockies will open summer training in the next week feeling they can be a factor in the NL West.

The oddsmakers, however, aren't impressed. They have the Rockies finishing ahead of only the Giants in the NL West -- again. The Rockies are among 10 of the 30 MLB teams that betonline.ag projects to have a losing record in 2020.

wintotals
Play Ball: The Head Scratching Adjustments MLB Will Make for Pandemic Play

Okay, MLB owners and players are ready to play ball, but it won't be quite the same this year as in the past

Tracy Ringolsby

Tom Verducci Wonders If Players Right to File Grievance Will Hold Up Agreement

Players were willing to forego the grievance in a 70-game schedule, but had said not with a 60-game schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

What's On Tap With Plan Owners Instituted for Start of MLB Season Weekend of July 24-26

Roster sizes will be adjusted; trading deadline pushed back to Aug. 31 -- no word on whether fans will be on hand

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: After 64-Day Delay, Torrington's Dave Koza Delivers Game-Winning Hit in Longest Game in Pro History

Boston AAA affiliate Pawtucket claims 3-2, 33-inning victory over Rochester on bases-loaded Koza single

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in a Chicago Hotel

Kile was dealt to Cardinals by Rockies prior to the 2000 season, passed away at age of 33

Tracy Ringolsby

Eckserley, Trammell Featured This Week in HOF Virtual Voices

Hall of Fame Virtual Voices of the Game Program Provides Fans With Opportunity to Interact with Eckersley and Trammell This Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Inside Pitch: The Conversion of The Babe

This Week's Memories from Cooperstown

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby

Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

16 former big league players have two sons who have followed them to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby