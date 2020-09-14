The Pain In Arenado's Left Shoulder Has Been A Headache for Rockies

The answer to the season-long question about the struggles of Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at the plate surfaced on Sunday.

Arenado did not appear in the Rockies 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Bud Black said Arenado had soreness in his left shoulder, an issue that has bothered him most of the season, and flared up during the weekend.

The hope is that with two complete days off and some heavy-duty therapy, Arenado will return to the lineup for Tuesday's opening-game of a two-game series against AL West-leading Oakland, which is followed by the arrival of the team with baseball's best record, the Dodgers, for a four-game weekend series.

Both are big challenges for a Rockies team that has seen an 11-3 beginning to the abbreviated 2020 season turned into an 8-26 slide that had the Rockies sitting on Monday morning 1 1/2 games back of San Francisco Giants in the quest for the eighth and final spot in the NL's expanded post-season.

An issue for the Rockies this year has been an inconsistent offense.

And while there was no finger-pointing what can't be overlooked is that not only has Arenado had his problems at the plate, but the man who has been the focal point of the Rockies lineup has struggled since Opening Day.

He is hitting .261 as of Monday, which is a 43 points increase in the last three weeks.

The season average is not the glaring concern, but rather the fact Arenado has hit only .189 with runners in scoring position. It is a far cry from his career .332 in those situations.

He has hit .326 or better with runners in scoring position in each of the last five seasons. But this year. . . .

That has been a puzzle to outsiders, but the discussion on Sunday put things in perspective -- there's soreness in his left shoulder which he has dealt with all season.

Bingo.

For a right-handed hitter, the left arm is what provides the driving force. It's the strength that pulls the bat through the zone.

“It’s affected my power, no doubt,” Arenado said. “I can’t finish high and follow-through (with) my swing.”

And, as Arenado admits, it's not something that just flared up.

“It’s something I’ve had for a while and it’s been bothering me more now,” he told the Denver Post. “It’s kind of gone away, but not entirely. But now there’s a decent amount of pain in it. We’ve only got a few more games left and I’m going to try and grind through this.”

Those few games, however, will be challenging.

Not only are there the six home games, but they also have a four-game series at the Giants next week followed up by a season-ending four-game-three-day visit to Arizona Sept. 25-27.

As the late Yogi Berra said just before the 1973 Mets, which he managed, rallied from to win the NL East and advance to the World Series, "It ain't over `til it's over."