The Pain Truth: Oberg Has Blood Clot Recurrence in Right Arm; Davis Out With Shoulder Strain

A week ago, the Rockies were feeling good about the well-being of their roster.

Then reality hit.

The Rockies announced on Sunday that reliever Scott Oberg, who had on the 10-day injury list with lower back stiffness, was moved to the 45-day injury list with the recurrence of blood clots in his right arm.

It is the third time in his big-league career that Oberg has been sidelined because of blood clots, since last August.

That's not all.

Closer Wade Davis, who retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning on Friday but gave up two home runs and four runs to the next four batters before being removed with two-out in the ninth in what became an 8-7 loss to the Padres, was put on the 10-day injury list. He is suffering from a right shoulder strain.

"He had discomfort after the game Friday, and when he woke up Saturday, there was tightness and inflammation," said Black.

Joe Harvey was recalled from the Satellite Camp to fill Davis' roster spot. The Rockies acquired the right-handed Harvey from the Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Alfredo Garcia on July 31 last year. He was called up in September and had a 5.63 ERA, but was unscored upon in six of his nine appearances for Colorado.

The Rockies had hoped Oberg could be activated from the injury list during their current homestand, but when he tried to face hitters in batting practice on Saturday he came out after three batters.

"We had the doctors look at him," said manager Bud Black. "It's going to be a while before Scott is seen (this year) if at all. Scott has been a stalwart for us the last couple of years. We felt he was ready to take a step (into the closer role) this season, but. ..."

Davis was a solid closer for the Rockies in 2018, his first year with the franchise, but in mid-May a year ago his struggles began. The Rockies thought he might be ready to rebound when he earned saves in their first two victories of the season in Texas, but when he got the call from the bullpen five days later against the Padres at Coors Field, it became apparent that all is not well.