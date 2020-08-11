Tuesday 4 x 4: A Gray Night for Rockies In Homestand Opener

It was a "gray" night for the Rockies -- not a Jon Gray night, although it was Jon Gray who started for the Rockies in Monday night's homestand-opener against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks stunned the Rockies, handing Colorado a 12-8 loss at Coors Field. Gray had a strange game. He was charged with eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. The Diamondbacksdid that with only one home run -- an opposite-field shot by leadoff hitter Kole Calhoun on the first pitch thrown in the game.

Gray did not walk a batter and allowed the next seven runs on a total of 10 hits.

He wasn't on an island. He was one of seven pitchers this season to allow eight or more runs in a game -- one of three who did it on Monday night. All seven games came in the last week, and Arizona was the team scoring the eight runs against a starting pitcher twice in the week.

Last Wednesday, the Diamondbacks scored eight runs, all earned, on just seven hits in 3 2/3 innings against Houston pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. The D-backs also suffered on the other side last Tuesday when Madison Bumgarner, before going on the injured list, gave up eight runs, seven earned, in 4 1/3 innings against the Astros.

Rockies pitchers have allowed eight or more runs in a start 21 times in franchise history, including four each by current starters Gray and Antonio Senzatela, three times by German Marquez, and twice by Kyle Freeland. Marquez allowed a franchise record 11 runs in a July 15, 2019 game against San Francisco.

Charlie Blackmon continued his offensive outburst, extending his latest hitting streak to 14 games in which he is hitting .554 with 19 RBI, five doubles and three home runs.

More than that he has two five-game hitting streaks of multi-hits within this 14-game streak. He now has six multi-hit streaks of five or more games in his career, including twice putting together six-game hitting streaks of multi-hit games.

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte enjoyed the fifth four-hit game of his career on Monday night, the third against the Rockies. He is a career .316 hitter against the Rockies, but only .311 against the Rockies at Coors Field.

The Rockies streak of a starting pitcher allowing three or fewer runs ended at 21 games with Jon Gray's struggles last year. The Rockies were 15-6 in those 21 games, dating back to Sept. 24 last year.