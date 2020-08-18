Tuesday 4x4: A Storied Success at Greinkes''s Expense

Zack Greinke is one of the more dominant pitchers in baseball.

Trevor Story doesn't seem intimidated, however.

The Rockies shortstop has a career .298 average against Greinke with five home runs. And it all began in Story's Major League debut -- on April 4, 2016.

Greinke, with the Diamondbacks at the time, started the season opener against the Rockies, and Story, a rookie, in 2016. Story grounded out in the first inning of that game, but in his next two at-bats, Story hit a three-run home run to key a six-run third inning, and then homered again in the fourth.

Greinke had enough. He did not return to pitch in the fifth.

Kyle Freeland suffered his first loss of the season in the Rockies 2-1 loss at Houston on Monday night. He gave up a two-run, two-out double to Carlos Correa in the first inning, which proved to be one run, too many.

Freeland, however, is making a strong rebound from his struggles of a year ago. His 2020 ERA of 2.56 is a major-league leading 4.17 points lower than a year ago, when he compiled a 6.73 ERA.

That's the largest drop in ERA in MLB for any pitcher who worked a minimum of 100 innings last year and 25 innings this year, according to Stats, Inc.

Freeland has made an impact, but bottom line is the entire pitching staff has been impressive. Rockies pitchers went into Tuesday with a 3.92 ERA and a .246 average allowed. Both would be franchise records.

The Rockies single-season record for ERA is 4.14 in 2010, and the lowest batting average allowed prior to this season is .250 in 2018.

The Rockies were held to two hits in Monday's loss at Houston. It's the second time this year they have had two or fewer hits, the third time they have had fewer than six hits -- the game against the Astros, and a two-hit effort against the Rangers at Coors Field last Friday, and three hits at Texas in the season-opening 1-0 loss on July 24.

The Rockies have had fewer than 10 hits in 10 games -- four against the Rangers, three against the Giants, two against the Mariners, and the one against the Astros,