Updated Quick Hits: Rockies Go Deep in 5-1 Exhibition Victory at Texas

The Rockies offense flexed its muscles -- and did it on the road.

Nolan Arenado delivered a two-run home run in the fourth. Daniel Murphy led off the second inning with a home run. And David Dahl, who led off the game with a four-pitch walk, delivered a two-run home run in the fifth.

"David can look completely different from one at-bat to the next," said manager Bud Black. "He turned around after that second at-bat, and hit a home run in the third. He hit a low breaking ball for the homer."

Making an Impression

At the age of 27, embarking on his seventh year in pro ball, Ashton Goudeau is in a big-league camp for the first time and making a big impression. After joining the Rockies organization a year ago, and going 3-3 with a 2.07 ERA in 16 starts with Double-A Hartford, he worked 13 scoreless innings with four hits, no walks and 18 strikeouts in the Arizona Fall League.

And he has built off that this spring. He added two shutout innings of work to his resume in the game against the Rangers.

The fastball-curve-change combo -- the three of those pitches gave him a good mix (Tuesday)," Black said. We really liked the change and the curveball could be a nice equalizer of velocity of the 92 mile per hour fastball. ... He's in the mix on a 30-man roster. He provides us length based on where our starting pitchers are as far as their pitch count."

Oh no, Oberg

Adding to an enhancement of Goudeau's opportunity is the uncertainty about the availability of reliever Scott Oberg when the season opens this weekend. Oberg has been sidelined by back tightness. He did not make his first appearance of Summer Camp until Sunday.

"It's something that will come down to the wire," Black said of the Oberg decision.

Oberg was the Rockies most consistent reliever a year ago.

Statement Comes on the Field

Yes, Nolan Arenado is aware that the odds makers have the Rockies a distant fourth in the NL West, and with the 12th worst record in the National League -- ahead of only the three teams picked to finish in last place in the three division.

No, it doesn't bother him.

"We don't worry about anybody else," said Arenado. "We worry about ourselves. We go out and compete and work to get better. ... You can talk all you want, but you have to go out and do it."

Adios

The Colorado Rockies have changed their plans to have their "satellite camp" work out at the home of the franchise's Triple-A affiliate Albuquerque in light of growing concerns in that state about coronavirus issues. The governor of New Mexico has asked the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State to cancel all fall sports in light of problems in the state.

The Rockies, as a result, will bring the "satellite camp" to Denver, and will use Coors Field and Metro State for workouts. The Pepsi Center will provide space for a clubhouse facility.

Dodger Blue

Left-handed reliever Jake McGee, released by the Rockies last week along with right-hander Bryan Shaw, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In light of the fact the Rockies had to pay McGee's salary for the shortened season, the Dodgers will be responsbile for only the prorated portion of the minimum salary.

McGee, 34 next month, came up with the Rays, who were run at the time by current Dodgers president Andrew Friedman.

McGee has a 3.64 ERA and 497 strikeouts in 522 career games over 10 MLB seasons.