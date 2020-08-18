Updated Rockies Quick Hits: Good News (Estevez Promising), Bad News (Elias Diaz on Restricted List)

The Rockies received good news on right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez, who threw one pitch, and earned a save on Sunday, but in the process took a line drive off the back of his right hand.

Rockies manager Bud Black, however, said, the x-rays were negative, and Estevez is remaining on the active roster.

"The situation didn't look good on the field and in the clubhouse," said Black. "The doctors checked him out. We saw the scan. The scan looks good. He was able to make a fist. He seems to have grip strength."

Estevez has a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances. He was charged with three runs in an inning of work on Saturday, but has allowed only one run in 9 2/3 innings of the 10 other appearances.

The Rockies appear to have bad news on catcher Elias Diaz, who was placed on the restricted list Monday. His roster spot was filled by the recall of right-handed pitcher Ashton Goudeau, who spent the first 12 days of the season on the big-league roster, but was assigned to the alternate training site on Aug. 5.

The Rockies did not expand on the decision with Diaz, however, given the state of the game right now it would seem the disciplinary action would stem from Diaz having violated team rules on players not leaving the hotel headquarters other than to take the team bus to the ballpark or airport.

The move leaves the Rockies with two catchers -- No. 1 catcher Tony Wolters, a left-handed hitter, and veteran received Drew Butera, a right-handed hitter.

QUICK HITS

-- Kyle Freeland recorded his fifth-straight quality start to begin the season, tied with Shawn Chacón (2003) and teammate German Marquez for the second-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history (longest: 14 starts, Ubaldo Jiménez, 2010).

-- Trevor Story extended his hitting streak to nine games with his home run in the third inning. The home run was the 130 of his career, tied Matt Holliday for 10th in franchise history.

-- Rockies went into Monday 3-13 against the Astros since the Houston franchise moved to the American League in 2013, losing six of eight games at Minute Maid Park. They play Monday and Tuesday at Minute Maid, and then the two teams come to Coors Field for games Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

-- Carlos Estevez's save on Sunday was the second one-pitch save for the Rockies this season. Jairo Diaz chalked one up on one pitch against the Padres on Aug. 2.

-- Struggling David Dahl returned to the lineup on Monday after sitting out the last two games. Dahl opened the season going 3-for-4 at Texas -- the Rockies only three hits in that 1-0 loss. After that, however, he had hit .162 in games going into Monday. He was the DH against the Astros.

-- Rockies went into Monday having used 16 pitchers, fewest of any NL team, and one more than MLB-leading Cleveland.