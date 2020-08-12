Wednesday 4x4: Blackmon Keeps on Hitting

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Tuesday night -- two games shy of the longest in his career.

But there's more. He is hitting .567 during the streak and the Rockies are 11-4. He ran his streak to six consecutive multi-hit games on Tuesday night, going 3-for-4, equaling the longest multi-hit streak of his career.

He has joined Tony Perez (1970, Cincinnati), Rod Carew (1983, California), Larry Walker (1997, Rockies) and Barry Bonds (2004, Giants) as the only players in the last 50 years to be hitting .500 or better in the first 17 games of a season.

The Rockies had to hang on in their 9-7 victory against Arizona on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks scored five runs in the ninth -- the most runs the Rockies have allowed in an inning this season -- and the D-backs had runners on first and third when Daniel Bard came on to strike out Steve Vogt, looking, to end the game.

The Rockies are now 12-1 leading in the ninth inning.

Kyle Freeland continues to rebound from last year's struggle. He went seven innings, allowing two runs in the Rockies win Tuesday. While he is 2-0 with two no decisions, he have allowed only seven runs in 25 2/3 innings, and has a quality start in all four starts.

Big deal? Well, after finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018, little went right for Freeland in 2019. Freeland had only five quality starts -- six or more innings, three or fewer runs -- in 22 starts a year ago.

Antonio Senzatela gets the call to start for the Rockies in Wednesday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. It is early, but the initial results show an emergence as Senzatela has an elite-level pitcher.

He has the lowest ERA, WHIP, batting average allowed, walks per nine innings, home runs per nine innings, and pitchers per inning in his career. He also has the highest strikeout per nine innings in his career.