Wednesday 4x4: Blackmon Keeps on Hitting

Tracy Ringolsby

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Tuesday night -- two games shy of the longest in his career.

But there's more. He is hitting .567 during the streak and the Rockies are 11-4. He ran his streak to six consecutive multi-hit games on Tuesday night, going 3-for-4, equaling the longest multi-hit streak of his career.

He has joined Tony Perez (1970, Cincinnati), Rod Carew (1983, California), Larry Walker (1997, Rockies) and Barry Bonds (2004, Giants) as the only players in the last 50 years to be hitting .500 or better in the first 17 games of a season. 

hittin

The Rockies had to hang on in their 9-7 victory against Arizona on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks scored five runs in the ninth -- the most runs the Rockies have allowed in an inning this season -- and the D-backs had runners on first and third when Daniel Bard came on to strike out Steve Vogt, looking, to end the game. 

The Rockies are now 12-1 leading in the ninth inning. 

survival

Kyle Freeland continues to rebound from last year's struggle. He went seven innings, allowing two runs in the Rockies win Tuesday. While he is 2-0 with two no decisions, he have allowed only seven runs in 25 2/3 innings, and has a quality start in all four starts.

Big deal? Well, after finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018, little went right for Freeland in 2019. Freeland had only five quality starts -- six or more innings, three or fewer runs -- in 22 starts a year ago.

unbeatable

Antonio Senzatela gets the call to start for the Rockies in Wednesday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. It is early, but the initial results show an emergence as Senzatela has an elite-level pitcher. 

He has the lowest ERA, WHIP, batting average allowed, walks per nine innings, home runs per nine innings, and pitchers per inning in his career. He also has the highest strikeout per nine innings in his career.

senzational
Listen In: Rockies Post-Game features Daniel Bard -- 1st Save 9 Years

Daniel Bard is focal point of Rockies post-game with Bard, Black, Story and Freeland

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: NL West Would Have 3 of 8 NL Teams

If Post-Season Started Today: NL West Would Have 3 of 8 NL Teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Manager Bud Black on Hot Start for Charlie Blackmon

Charlie Blackmon moved from the top spot in lineup to No. 3 this season and it's a good fit

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Charlie Blackmon on His Hitting Streak, and Quick Impact on Lineup

Blackmon was late to Summer Camp because of his recovery from COVID-19 but he has been on time at the plate.

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Jerry Weinsten Earns ABCAA/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award

Weinstein has served at every level for Rockies, from scouting to player development to big-league coach

Tracy Ringolsby

Nolan Arenado Finally Swinging Like Nolan Arenado

Rockies All-Star third baseman has had his struggles in the early days of the season, but there were signs of a heat wave arriving on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Tuesday 4 x 4: A Gray Night for Rockies In Homestand Opener

Rockies suffered fifth loss of season, Jon Gray the victim of Arizona's offensive efforts

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Off Night for Gray, Signs of Life for Arenado, End Result Not What Rockies Wanted

It's not that Arizona hit Jon Gray hard, but they bloopers and bleeders did amply damage.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland and the Road to a Changeup, a Key to Success in 2020

Freeland had been reluctant to throw a changeup but last year was an eye-opening time for him.

Tracy Ringolsby