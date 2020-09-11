SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

What's Been Happening with the Angels and Rockies?

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

Angels pitchers have surrendered more two-out runs than any other MLB team this year, accounting for nearly half of their total runs allowed.

2outs

The Angels offense has made a dramatic turnaround from August to September, ranking as one of September's most-improved offensive teams in the American League.

increase

Anthony Rendon has made one of the biggest impacts among players who changed teams last offseason. Only Vladimir Guerrero (.989 OPS in 2004) has had a higher OPS in his first season with the Angels (batting title qualifiers).

ops

The season has been a struggle for the Rockies, but they do have the highest batting average among NL teams from the sixth inning on.

6th

\

highest

The Rockies bullpen has had its problems, particularly when asked to protect a lead. Rockies relievers have a 6.14 ERA in those situations, fourth highest in MLB.

highest
Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Look and Listen: Márquez, Black, Arenado, Fuentes, and Blackmon Post-game interviews

Nolan Arenado and cousin Josh Fuentes talk about impact they had in Rockies comeback

Quinn Jamieson

Who Would Have Thought: Yankees Battle to Stay Above .500 And Among AL Elite 8?

Yankees are holding on to the final spot on the AL Post-Season lineup card, just a game above .500

Tracy Ringolsby

Offensive slumps continue for J.D. Martinez and Javier Báez

J.D. Martinez and Javier Báez are both in the middle of massive offensive slumps. Tom Verducci explores where both players are lacking and explain why it's harder than ever to break out of a slump.

Quinn Jamieson

Can Rockies Overcome That Empty Feeling at Coors Field?

Rockies return to Coors for their final nine home games of the year, looking to rebound from a home-field struggle and return to the NL post-season plans

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies postgame following 5-3 loss to Padres

Manager Bud Black, pitcher Antonio Senzatela and shortstop Trevor Story all spoke to the media following the Rockies 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. The Rockies fall to 20-23 on the season.

Quinn Jamieson

Baseball Rules Academy: Reggie Escapes With World Series Interference

Ever wonder how Reggie Jackson got away with runner interference in the 1978 World Series? Take a look

Tracy Ringolsby

Emma Baccellieri breaks down the restrictions on in-game video in the MLB this season and what that means for the future.

A combination of the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox scandals combined with the need for social distancing help form the rules regarding in-game video this season. Marquee MLB players like J.D. Martinez and Javier Báez aren't fans of the new rules that may be here to stay.

Quinn Jamieson

Emma Baccellieri explores the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers (31-12) season prospects, as they sit atop the MLB power rankings with 17 games to play.

The Los Angeles Dodgers depth, versatility and bullpen are all discussed, along with another team in the NL-West that may challenge them.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Bud Black Sees DH Coming to NL; Wade Davis Progressing

The DH doesn't concern Rockies manager Bud Black, but says managers are uncertain about three-batter minimum for reliever

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black post-game following The Rockies 14-5 defeat against the San Diego Padres

Rockies Manager Bud black spoke on Chi Chi Gonzalez's struggles, strikeouts, and more following the Rockies 14-5 defeat against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies fall to 20-22 on the season.

Quinn Jamieson