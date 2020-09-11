What's Been Happening with the Angels and Rockies?

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

Angels pitchers have surrendered more two-out runs than any other MLB team this year, accounting for nearly half of their total runs allowed.

The Angels offense has made a dramatic turnaround from August to September, ranking as one of September's most-improved offensive teams in the American League.

Anthony Rendon has made one of the biggest impacts among players who changed teams last offseason. Only Vladimir Guerrero (.989 OPS in 2004) has had a higher OPS in his first season with the Angels (batting title qualifiers).

The season has been a struggle for the Rockies, but they do have the highest batting average among NL teams from the sixth inning on.

The Rockies bullpen has had its problems, particularly when asked to protect a lead. Rockies relievers have a 6.14 ERA in those situations, fourth highest in MLB.