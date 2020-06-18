Kansas City signs son of Rockies scouting director to non-drafted contract

Matt Schmidt grew up in the world of baseball.

And the son of Rockies scouting director Bill Schmidt is not about to walk away from it now.

A fifth-year senior at Michigan, Matt Schmidt signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. He received the maximum $20,000 signing bonus permitted under the rules MLB adopted in light of the caronavirus pandemic that led to the general draft being reduced from 40 rounds to five rounds.

Schmidt, who began his college career at Pepperdine, was the starting first baseman for Michigan this year, when the caronavirus led to the Wolverine's season ending after its 12th game.

In the second game of the season, he delivered what Michigan termed it's biggest hit of the season -- a ninth-inning home run that gave the Wolverines a 4-3 win over defending national champion Vanderbilt in a Feb. 14 game in at Salt River Field in Scottsdale..

Vanderbilt won the title at the College World Series last summer when it rallied to win the final two games of the best-of-three championship round against Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Regis High School alum had just 38 at-bats in 2018 and 2019 combined. He is a career .183 hitter with four doubles, nine RBI and a .348 on-base percentage.

Schmidt's closest friend on the Michigan team, shortstop Jack Blomgren, was actually drafted by the Rockies in the fifth round of last week's draft.