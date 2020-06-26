And Then There Was One: Chris McMahon 5th of Rockies 6 Draft Choices To Sign

With the signing of second-round draft pick Chris McMahon on Friday, the Rockies have come to terms with five of the six players from the first-year player draft. High school catcher Drew Romo , a Competitive Balance selection between the first and second round, is believed to be close to finalizing his deal.

Romo is being advised by the firm of agent Scott Boras.

The Rockies also confirmed the signing of free agent catcher Luke Leisenring, a native of Golden who played at South Carolina-Aiken the last two seasons, and reliever Tanner Propst, a left-handed junior out of Delta State.

McMahon, a native of West Chester, Pa., has the full arsenal on the mound with a fastball that will hit 98-miles-per-hour, a quality changeup and slider that is developing. He was 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA, five walks and 38 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings over four starts in the shortened season.

He was a 2020 second-team Collegiate Baseball All-America, and in 2019 was an All-ACC Academic and was selected to the 2019 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

A 33rd-round selection of Atlanta when he came out of West Chester (Pa.) Rustin High School, where he was a member three league championships teams, and earned Player of the Year honors in 2017.

And he isn't worried about the altitude of Coors Field.

"Obviously, Colorado is not a pitcher's park, but at the end of the day I just have to figure out a way to get outs and win ballgames," he said. "I just have to keep the ball down a little bit. Part of my game is elevating velocity so we'll have to be careful in Colorado. I just have to make adjustments and get outs."

Leisenring is a native of Golden, who started all 20 games the past season for USC-Aiken. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound junior catcher hit .348 (24-for-69) with 20 runs scored, 12 RBI and four home runs.

In two seasons at Aiken he hit .311 (75-for-241) with 62 runs scored, 10 home runs and 41 RBI while throwing out six of 21 attempted base stealers.

Leisenring initially attended Arizona State, where he appeared in 14 games, six starts, as a freshman and was 6-for-24.

At Ralston Valley High School he was ranked the best catching prospect and fourth best overall prospect among Colorado high school players in 2017, according to Perfect Game.

The 6-foot Propst was a redshirt junior at Delta State, where he made 10 relief appearances in 2020, going 2-0 with two saves and a 3.72 ERA. He struck out 17, walking only two, in 9 2./3 innings. He transfered to Delta State after the 2018 season, in which he pitched two hitless innings with five strikeouts in two apearances.

He was an All-Conference selection at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), earning selection to the state All-Star Game after helping his school to a record 32 wins in 2016 when he had a 2.27 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings.