Baseball America Gives Solid Endorsement to Rockies Draft

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies had the ninth selection in the first round of last week's first-year player draft -- and they hit a home run. Veen, an outfielder, is a high school draft out of Port Orange, Fla., was considered the top high school bat in the draft.

  • From Baseball America

Instant Analysis: The Rockies must be elated to get the top high school player in the country with the ninth overall pick. Veen is a 6-foot-5 outfielder with big power, a swing conducive to tapping into that power in games and a good idea of the strike zone. Once he signs, Veen immediately steps into the top two prospects in the Rockies' system along with Brendan Rodgers.

Scouting Report: Veen started to raise eyebrows as a junior in high school, when he went on a bit of a home run binge in Florida, including homering against the top prep pitcher of the 2019 draft class, Matt Allan. While Veen didn’t attend USA Baseball’s PDP League, he was quick to impress evaluators with his exceptionally smooth and loose lefthanded swing and elite frame. After packing on around 20 pounds of muscle over the offseason, Veen stands at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds—still with room to add more strength. Veen has one of the best batting eyes of the prep class and brings a patient approach to the table. He frequently gets into deep counts and waits for a specific pitch to hit. His swing has natural leverage and good loft that should allow him to continue tapping into his ever-increasing raw power, which is at least plus now and could eventually reach double-plus. There are some swing-and-miss tendencies at the moment and critics wonder about his ability to handle velocity and adjust to offspeed stuff away, though most scouts believe he’ll be an above-average or better hitter thanks to his batting eye, the looseness of his operation and the way his hands work during his swing. Veen plays center field for his high school team, but he’ll be stretched there as a pro, especially as he adds weight. He’s a fine runner now but could eventually become fringe-average or below and will fit best in a corner, where he should have more than enough power to profile. He’s a solid defender with good arm strength. Veen has one of the more high-upside tools profiles in the class thanks to his power potential, swing and frame. After entering the season toward the back of the first round, the Florida commit is now one of the favorites to be the first high school player selected in a class that’s heavy on college players at the top.

Baseball America's Quick Look at Rockies Selections

-- The Rockies coveted Zac Veen leading up to the draft but never could have imagined him getting all the way to them at pick No. 9. Dreaming about how Veen’s power might play in Coors Field is enough to get anyone excited.

-- By taking high school catcher Drew Romo in the supplemental first round, the Rockies went with a risky demographic, but you’d have to go back to Austin Hedges to find a prep catcher as polished and refined behind the plate.

-- Colorado got good value in the second round with Chris McMahon, who was a first-round talent with a polished pitch mix and impressive track record at Miami. 

-- Sam Weatherly has less starting track record to boast but has an electric fastball/slider combination that could play in a bullpen. 

-- Case Williams was one of the better pitchers in a down year for Colorado.

-- Jack Blomgren is a high-floor type without flashy tools but a solid feel for both sides of the game.

