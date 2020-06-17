InsideTheRockies
Case Williams Gets A Step Closer to Childhood Dreams -- Signs with Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

Case Williams grew up in Castle Rock, a Rockies fan for as far back as he can remember, occasionally getting an opportunity to make the trip up I-25 to Coors Field to see the team in person.

He won't be visiting as a fan anymore.

Williams, a right-handed pitcher out of Douglas County High School, was a fourth-round draft choice of the Rockies last week, and on Wednesday he became the first of the six players the Rockies selected last week to sign a contract. 

Terms of the deal were not announced. 

"I always have been a Rockies fan," he said after the Rockies called his name on Day 2 of the draft last Thursday. "It is a super great feeling to get the opportunity to represent my home team and bleed the purple."

It remains to be seen what the next step in Williams' development will be. Minor League seasons have been canceled, but there have been assorted discussions on what can be done to create a situation for this year's draft picks in addition to prospects already in the organization.

There has been been talk of an expanded Arizona Fall League, which could feature a team from each organization, or an extended instructional league that could play competitive games with other organization.

Williams was a bit of an under-the-radar prospect nationally, failing to show up on any of the top prospect lists.

The Rockies, however, were very aware of what he had to offer. He pitched for the Rockies Senior Scout Team last fall, under the direction of Mark Gustafson, senior director of scouting operations, and Sterling Monfort, assistant director of scouting operations.

General manager Jeff Bridich said that exposure gave the Rockies an edge, pointing out the growth of Williams in the last year made website scouting reports “a little bit outdated.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Williams was ranked by top right-handed pitching prospect in Colorado by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report. He was 14-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 94 innings in his high school career. While his high school season was wiped out by the pandemic, as a junior, Williams was 801 with a 1.91 ERA, and struck out 11 in a game against Cherokee Trail.

The velocity he picked up thanks to a conditioning program allowed him to hit 96 miles per hour on the radar gun last summer. 

He said he was working toward being read to attend Santa Clara, "but this opportunity came about and here were are. ... (The Rockies have) a great atmosphere to be part of."

As well as watching games from the stands at Coors Field, Williams also had the chance to pitch at Coors Field in the High School Stars game last June.

"That was super exciting," he said.

And the next time he has that opportunity, rest assured, the excitement will grow.

