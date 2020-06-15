InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Catching On: Leisenring Set To Become 2nd Catcher and 2nd Colorado Native Signed by Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies went to South Carolina to land a hometown prospect -- catcher Luke Leisenring -- the first known undrafted player to agree to terms with the Rockies this year. 

The agreement was announced by the University of South Carolina-Aiken, where Leisenring played the last two seasons after spending his freshman year at Arizona State. 

The Rockies historically do not comment on contract agreements until the final details, including a physical are completed.

Leisenring started in 70 games behind the plate for USC-Aiken. He made 20 starts in a shortened 2020 season, hitting .348 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 20 runs scored.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Leisenring hit .297 as a sophomore, in his first year at USC-Aiken with six home runs, 29 RBI and 42 runs scored in 50 games. A switch-hitter, Leisenring hit .250 as a freshman at Arizona State in 2018, appearing in 20 games, six as a starter.

Ranked the fourth best-player in Colorado and the No. 1 catcher  by Perfect Game in 2017, Leisenring took extra classes as a junior at Ralston Valley High School in the 2017-18 school year, graduating early and enrolling the next fall at Arizona State.

In a normal year, Leisenring was projected to be drafted somewhere in the sixth-through-10 rounds. The draft, however, was shortened to five rounds because of the pandemic this year.

That opened the door for teams to sign an inordinate number of non-drafted players, but a sticking point is MLB enacted a $20,000 limit on the signing bonus an undrafted player could receive. 

"Luke had been projected all along as a top 10 round pick and I know some teams had him as high as the sixth round," USC-Akien head coach Kenny Thomas said in a release issued by the school. "I'm so proud he got this well-deserved opportunity, especially with his home state team.

"I project Luke will have a great career. He's been a great player for USC Aiken and the Rockies signed a great switch-hitting young catcher."

The Rockies also drafted a catcher -- Drew Romo of the Woodlands (Tx) High School  in the Competitive Balance Round between the first and second rounds, the 35th player overall .

And they -- and a Colorado native -- right-handed pitcher Case Williams of Douglas County High School in the fourth round, the 110th player selected overall. 

Comments

Down On The Farm

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2nd Rate? Not a Chance, Rockies Draft Choice McMahon Has Big-League Motivation

Colorado Rockies landed promising right-hander from Miami with 47th pick in the draft

TheCowboy

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Today In Rockies History: Barnes and Desmond Delivered Inside-the-Park Home Runs on June 14

The Rockies have hit 19 inside-the-park home runs -- and two of them came on June 14.

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron Were the Guiding Lights for Dusty Baker

Dusty Baker's fear of being drafted by Atlanta turned into a blessing for his development as a man

TheCowboy

From SI.com: Judge Rules Manfred Letter to Yankees Should be public

Manfred sent Yankees a letter following signing stealing incidents with Astros and Red sox in 2017, contents of which have not been made public

Tracy Ringolsby

Insider Trading: Rockies Had an Edge in Preparing for the 2020 Amateur Draft

Rockies balance selections in 2020 draft -- 3 College Players, 3 Preps, including a Castle Rock gem

TheCowboy

Baseball Rules Academy: Over Throws from the Outfield and Base Awards

Baseball Rules Academy has the answer to questions about what the call should have been

Tracy Ringolsby

The History of Baseball and Civil Rights In America

Hall of Fame addresses racial inequality and its history within the game of baseball

TheCowboy

Rockies Go Against the Flow, Select 2 High School Prospects To Open Draft

Rockies drafted outfielder Zac Veen No. 9, catcher Drew Romo No. 35

TheCowboy

Rockies Wrap Up Draft 3 High School Players, 3 College Products

Updated with all 160 selections in the two-day, five round MLB first-year player draft

TheCowboy