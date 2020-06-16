In the Beginning: 1st Game in Rockies Franchise History, 28 Years Ago Tuesday

Back in the summers of 2000 and 2001, the short-season minor-league team in Bend was a piecemeal group of castoffs from other teams, struggling to compete in the short-season Class A Northwest League.

All of that, however, changed -- in a big way -- 28 years ago Tuesday, when the expansion Colorado Rockies, which did not make their debut until a year later, celebrated the first game in the history of the franchise -- the Bend Rockies taking on the Boise Hawks.

Big deal? Big enough that virtually every Denver media outlet had members in attendance. Big enough that five satellite trucks were situated in the parking lot to beam the highlights back to television affiliates in the Rocky Mountains. Big enough that the Bend Rockies set a Bend record for single game attendance with 3,125 tickets sold for the game a Vince Genna Stadium.

"We had gone two years without a major league working agreement,” said Jack Cain, who owned the franchise. “The Marlins and the Texas Rangers contacted us about the possibility of placing a team in Bend. The Rockies being the closest (geographically) — and, plus, I liked the people there working with the Rockies — we went with them.”

It was, as the night that became known as, When the Rockies Met the Cascades.

And it had the perfect ending.

With the Rockies trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth, catcher Will Scalzitti delivered a grand slam that landed on the roof of an Albertson's that stood well beyond the left field fence, and the Rockies pulled out a 6-4 victory.

"It was the perfect ending to a franchise's beginning," said Mike Swanson, the Rockies media relations director at the time.

By season's end, the Rockies set a Bend franchise record with a season attendance of 60,789, featuring a roster that included 10 players who eventually made it to the big leagues with the Rockies, including current Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

And the Bend Rockies won the Southern Division title in the Northwest League.

The 10 Who Made It to Coors Field