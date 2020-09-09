Infielder Ryan Vilade Earns 2019 Doug Million Minor League Player of the Year Honors

From the offices of the Colorado Rockies

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday that infielder Ryan Vilade was named the 2019 Doug Million Minor League Player of the Year, and Andy Stover, Assistant Rehabilitation Coordinator and Manager of Scottsdale Operations Andy Stover was named the recipient of the sixth annual P.J. Carey Player Development Award.

The awards are normally announced at the end of spring training, but in light of the COVID-19 issues the announcement was delayed.

Vilade, 21, was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star and a California League Post-Season All-Star in 2019, his third professional season. In 128 games with High-A Lancaster, he batted .303 (154-for-509) with 92 runs, 27 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs, 71 RBI and 24 stolen bases. He led the California League with 327 total bases and ranked among league leaders in triples (T-1st), runs (2nd), hits (2nd), extra-base hits (49, 3rd), batting average (3rd), doubles (5th), RBI (6th) and stolen bases (T-8th).

Stover enters his 15th season with the Rockies organization, his eighth as the assistant rehabilitation coordinator and his first as the manager of Scottsdale operations. He began his career with the Rockies as the trainer for Short-Season Tri-City, where he was named the Northwest League’s Trainer of the Year in 2008 and 2009. A native of Ohio, Stover graduated from Ashland (Ohio) University with a double major in athletic training and biology and earned his master’s degree in education from Defiance (Ohio) College.

The annual award for the most outstanding Minor League player in the Rockies system has been in place since 1992. In 1998, the award was named after Doug Million, the Rockies’ first round draft pick in the 1994 First-Year Player Draft who passed away tragically in 1997 from a severe asthma attack. Past winners include Todd Helton (1997), Brad Hawpe (2002), Jeff Francis (2004), Antonio Senzatela (2015) and Ryan McMahon (2017).

The P.J. Carey Player Development Award is given to a top player development staff member in the Rockies organization, and is named in honor of the beloved longtime Rockies coach who passed away in 2012. Carey spent 13 of his 22-season Minor League managing career at the helm of the Rockies’ Rookie and Single-A teams, and was named Manager of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2005. He also served as the Rockies bullpen coach in 1997.