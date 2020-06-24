It's Official: Rockies No. 1 Pick Veen, Two Other Draft Choices Pass Physicals, Sign Contracts

The Rockies had the ninth selection in baseball's first-year player draft earlier this month. They wound up selecting the top-rated high school player in the country, outfielder Zac Veen from Spruce Creek High School in Florida.

And on Wednesday they got the final details workout, signing Veen along with left-handed pitcher Sam Weatherly from Clemson, their third-round pick in the draft, and shortstop Jack Blomgren, their fifth-round pick from the University of Michigan.

Veen reportedly signed for a $5 million bons, slightly above the $4,949,100 slot value assigned by MLB. Details of the others were not released, but the slot values assigned by MLB $755,300 for Weatherly and $394,300 for Blomgren.

Earlier the Rockies signed right-handed pitcher Case Williams, their fourth-round pick out of Douglas County High School.

That leaves catcher Drew Romo out of The Woodlands (Texas) HS, selected 35th overall as a Competitive Balance Round A selection, and right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon. their second-round selection out of the University of Miami, as the unsigned players among the six selections the Rockies made in the draft.

Veen hit .500 with 15 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 17 stolen baess in the 11 games Spruce Creek played before the season was halted because of the cornavirus.

"Veen immediately steps into the top two prospects in the Rockies' system, along with Brendan Rodgers," according to Baseball America.

A center fielder in high school, Veen has the arm strength to be a corner outfielder in pro ball.

Weatherly worked primary out of the bullpen his first two years at Clemson, but the past swing he moved into the rotation and in four games before the season was stopped he was 2-0 with a 0.79 ERa, striking out 43 and walking 14 in 22 2/3 innings.

Blomgren hit .286 with three doubles and a home run in 15 games before the Michigan season was halted. A year ago, he was a second-team Big 10 selection, and was named tot he College World Series All-Tournament Team when the Wolverines advanced to the championship best-of-three series against Vanderbilt, which won two of three from Michigan to claim the title.