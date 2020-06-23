Inside the Seams
On This Date: After 64-Day Delay, Torrington's Dave Koza Delivers Game-Winning Hit in Longest Game in Pro History

Tracy Ringolsby

Dave Koza never got to the big leagues in his 10-year professional career.

But he did make it into the big time.

It was the Torrington High School alum who 29 years ago Tuesday delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 33rd inning to give Boston's AAA affiliate Pawtuckett a 3-2 victory over Baltimore's Rochester affiliate in the longest professional game in history. 

linescore

The game, which started with 32 innings on April 19, resumed on June 23, 1981  and was finished in 18 minutes. It took a total of eight hours and 35 minutes to play.

Future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs of Pawtuckett and Cal Ripken, Jr., of Rochester combined to go 6-for-25. Koza went 5-for-14. Fifteen eventual big-league players appeared in the game, including Cal Riplen, Jr., with the Orioles, and Wade Boggs for the Red Sox.

BOXSCORE
bold face represents player who received big-league time during his career

Koza was part of the Red Sox farm system for 10 years, spending the entire 1979-83 systems with the affiliate, and brief stretches in 1977 and 1978.

A 1B/DH, he hit 144 HR in his career, 90 of them at the AAA level with the PawSox. In 1979 he hit a career-high 27 HR, one behind International League leade Sawm Bowen. A .239 average hurt Koza's chances for a call-up. He led the Class A Florida State League in homers (18) and RBI (83) in 1976.

Koza was drafted three times before signing a pro contract. He was selected by Montreal in the 16th round of the 1973 MLB Draft, and by the Expos against the following January in the fourth round of the Secondary Phase out of East Oklahoma State College, and then signed with the Red Sox after being selected in the second round of the Secondary Phase of the June 1974 draft.

kozafiles
