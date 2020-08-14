SI.com
Rockies Deal Tinoco to Marlins; Gain Roster Flexibility

Tracy Ringolsby

In an apparent move designed to provide roster flexibility, the Rockies dealt Jesus Tinoco to the Marlins for Chad Smith in a swap of right-handed pitchers, neither of whom were on the active big-league rosters.

The deal appears to be designed for the Rockies to create roster flexibility. Tinoco, in his ninth pro season, is out of options, and had been at the Rockies Satellite Camp that works out at Metropolitan State College.

If the Rockies were to try and make a roster move with him, he could be claimed on waivers. Tinoco made his big-league debut a year ago, appearing in 24 games out of the bullpen. He was 0-3 with a 4.75 ERA, issuing 22 walks while striking out 28 in 36 innings.

Originally signed by Toronto for the 2012 season, he was acquired by the Rockies along with right-handed pitchers Jeff Hoffman and Miguel Castro for shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right-handed pitcher Latroy Hawkins on July 28, 2015.

Smith, meanwhile, was an 11th-round draft choice of the Marlins in 2016. The 25-year-old right-hander has been used exclusively as a reliever in his minor league career. He has 166 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings spread over four seasons, but also has issued 72 walks and hit 11 batters.

He made his debut at the Double-A level with a mid-season promotion last year to Jacksonville of the Southern League, where he appeared in 14 games, working 18 1/3 innings. He had a 4.42 ERA with 23 strikes and nine walks issued.

smith
