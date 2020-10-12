Rockies Have 39 Players on Instructional League Roster

The Rockies invited 39 players to their instructional league, including five of their six 2020 draft picks. The lone exception was Michigan shortstop Jack Blomgren, whom the Rockies selected in the fifth round. Blomberg is finishing up his degree at Michigan.

The Rockies players are working out at the team's complex at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Workouts and games are closed to the public.

Most of the players on the Baseball America midseason Top 30 Prospects ranking for the Rockies were included on the roster as well. The exceptions were infielder Eddy Diaz, outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez (who has not played an official professional game), righthander Karl Kauffmann (who was the team's alternate site in the summer) and infielder Colton Welker.

The Rockies are playing more games this fall than usual in light of the lack of games during the summer because of COVID-19, which led to cancellation of minor-league schedules.

Players on the 40-man roster, like top prospect Brendan Rodgers as well as pitchers Tommy Doyle, Ben Bowden, Ashton Goudeau and Ryan Castellani would have needed special permission to participate and were also left off.

The youngest player on the roster is 17-year-old infielder Adael Amador, who ranked as the No. 7 prospect available in last year's international class.