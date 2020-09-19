Rockies Ship Right-handed Relief Prospect Wallace to Red Sox to Complete Pillar Trade

Right-handed reliever Jacob Wallace, the Rockies' third-round draft choice a year ago out of the University of Connecticut, was sent to the Boston Red Sox to complete the Rockies acquiring outfielder Kevin Pillar at the trading deadline.

Wallace, ranked the No. 15 prospect in the Rockies organization by Baseball America, is the third prospect the Rockies gave up at the trading deadline in an effort to provide an impetus for the Rockies' stretch run.

First baseman Tyler Nevin, ranked No. 10, and infielder Terrin Vavra, ranked No. 14, were sent to Baltimore for reliever Mychal Givens, who the Rockies do control for another season before he can become a free agent.

Wallace, 22, made his professional debut last season in the Rockies organization, making 22 relief appearances for Short-A Boise. Named a Northwest League mid-season All-Star and Baseball America Short-Season All-Star, Wallace posted a 1.29 ERA (3 ER/21.0 IP), 0.86 WHIP and .129 opponent batting average while converting 12 of his 13 save opportunities.