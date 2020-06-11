Rockies Wrap Up Draft 3 High School Players, 3 College Products

A look at the Rockies draft choices through the first three rounds:

4th Round, 110th selection: Case Williams, RHP, Douglas County (Co.) High School

Solid fastball. Tightened up body since junior year. Exceptional athlete. Has pitched in altitude so it won't be a shock.

5th Round, 140th selection: Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan

Makes the routine plays, draws walks. Glue guy, making teammates better. Scouting director Bill Schmidt had a chance to get to know him when Schmidt's son was a teammate at Michigan.

First Round

(1) Detroit Tigers -- Spencer Torkelson, 3b, Arizona State University First ever college first baseman to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Best collegiate power hitter since Kris Bryant.

(2) Baltimore Orioles -- Heston Kjerstad, of, University Arkansas Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn calls him best pure hitter in draft. Legitimate middle lineup power.

(3) Miami Marlins -- Max Meyer, rhp, University Minnesota Only 6-foot tall, but fastball touches 100 miles per hour.

(4) Kansas City Royals -- Asa Lacy, lhp, Texas A & M Best pitcher in the class. Made strides with his control and his slider this spring.

(5) Toronto Blue Jays -- Austin Martin, SS, Vanderbilt Best pure hitter in draft. Excellent strikezone coverage. Will play middle infield.

(6) Seattle Mariners -- Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia Four pitcher mix with a fastball that will hit 100 miles per hour.

(7) Pittsburgh Pirates -- Nick Gonzalez, SS, New Mexico State .502 OBP 128 college games. Had 82-game on-base streak at time season ended because of coronavirus pandemic.

(8) San Diego Padres -- Robert Hassell, III, OF, Independence HS (Tennessee) 6.54 speed, plus power, versatile outfielder.

(9) Colorado Rockies -- Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (Fla.) HS. Big time power with athleticism who can cover ground in right field.

(10) Los Angeles Angels -- Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville Most refined college pitcher. Great location of pitches, aggressive in strike zone.

(11) Chicago White Sox -- Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee 6-foot-6, live arm. 36 appearance, 13 starts 3 years at Tennessee. Broken jaw 2019, 1 appearance 2020 arm soreness.

(12) Cincinnati Reds -- Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny (Pa.) High School Very comfortable in big situations. Live bat with plus arm and solid average outfield.

(13) San Francisco Giants -- Patrick Bailey, C, Carolina State Switch-hitter with power both sides of plate. Can catch and throw but could play 1B or OF.

(14) Texas Rangers -- Justin Foscue, 2b, Mississippi State Moved from 3B to 2B after freshman year. Working on defense, plus run-production bat for middle infielder. Soft hands.

(15) Philadelphia Phillies -- Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS, Portland, Ore. Excellent command, Fastball 93-95 mph with wipe-out slider and command. Easy body action.

(16) Chicago Cubs -- Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago Best defensive infielder in draft. Offensive potential, but it will be a focus in his development.

(17) Boston Red Sox -- Nick York, SS, Archbishop Mitty HS (Ca.) Projected 3rd or 4th round. Strong commitment to Arizona, but Red Sox may feel worst case they get bonus pick next year if he doesn't sign.

(18) Arizona Diamondbacks -- Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke Had 0.67 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 2 walks before 2020 season halted by pandemic. Velocity went from 89 mph first two years at Duke to 94-96 mph this year to go with plus change. Father, Kevin, pitched 12 years in big leagues with 10 teams.

(19) New York Mets -- Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Ca.) Game-changing defense. Has explosive bat with comparisons to Darin Erstad.

(20) Milwaukee Brewers -- Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA Can play center field at big-league level. Power is missing, but makes good contact with a simple swing and speed to pressure opposing defense.

(21) St. Louis Cardinals --3B Jordan Walker, 3B Decautur, (Ga ) HS Bat speed plus lots of strength and leverage in his 6-foot-5 frame, but swing is long. Big body for third base and could wind up in right field.

(22) Washington Nationals -- Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma Nationals surprised he fell this far. Love his power arm --upper-90s fastball and a pair of power breaking pitches.

(23) Cleveland Indians -- Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Point HS, Phoenix Surprise that he went this high. Line-drive hitter who plays quicker than his average speed on the bases and in the field.

(24) Tampa Bay Rays -- Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks HS East (Pa.) Didn't get to pitch this year because of virus, but has a strong starter’s frame, a mid-90s fastball, and one of the best curveballs in the prep class.

(25) Atlanta Braves -- Jared Shuster, LHP, Wake Forest Stock rose after improved strike-throwing in Cape Code League last summer. Has fastball that tops out at 97 mph, a slurve that has shown more effectiveness and a changeup that remains impactful.

(26) Oakland A's -- Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock (Calif.) HS Son of former big leaguer Steve Soderstrom, the No. 6 overall pick in the 1993 Draft. One of best all-around higghers in high school. Might deside to move him to third base and preserve offense.

(27) Minnesota Twins: Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina Sophomore-eligible slugger combines bat speed, strength and loft in his right-handed stroke. Better hit -- 1B and DH are only options.

(28) New York Yankees: Austin Wells, C, Arizona One of top all-around hitters in the college class, capable of hitting for power and average. There are questions about whether he can stay behind the plate.

(29) Los Angeles Dodgers: Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville Came on in the NCAA postseason last spring and continued to rise, showcasing a mid-90s fastball with heavy life, a mid-80s slider/cutter and an intriguing splitter/changeup.

Note: Houston stripped of its first- and second-round picks for using electronics to steal signs during games.

Competitive Balance Round A

(30) Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Westburg, SS, Mississippi State Offensive-minded shortstop with the potential to hit 20 or more homers per season.

(31) Pittsburgh Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina Strong effort in Cape during summer shot up his stock. Can touch 99 mph with his fastball and has the potential for three plus pitches if his slider and changeup continue to develop.

(32) Kansas City Royals: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor Steady on both sides of the ball. He’s hit above .300 in every season in the Big 12 with a clean, simple swing. Good instincts and above-average defender at shortstop.

(33) Arizona Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami Runs his fastball into upper 90s with impressive life and has a slider, cutter and changeup that all flash plus. Scouts like his frame and strike-throwing ability but believe he gets too much of the plate at times.

(34) San Diego Padres: Justin Lange, RHP, Llano (Texas) HS Caught eye of scouts at Future Stars Series at Fenway Park in the fall, when he was up to 95, struck out four batters and also ran a 6.50 60-yard dash. He took an additional step forward this spring, getting his fastball all the way up to 100 mph but command issues are a drawback.

(35) Colorado Rockies: Drew Romo, C, The Woodlands (Texas) HS Elite catch-and-throw catcher. Area scouts were quick to take note of his prowess behind the plate, and some think he’s been the best defensive catcher in the state for four years. Has legit power from both sides of plate, but concerns about swing-and-miss issues.

(36) Cleveland Indians: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn Workhorse over two-plus years with he Tigers in a full-time starting role, posting a 2.86 ERA in 188.2 innings. Pitch mix is solid-average or better across the board.

(37) Tampa Bay Rays: Alika Williams, SS, Arizona State Glove first shortstop who can make all the plays, but was miscast in cleanup role with Sun Devils, and pulled too many balls in air. Can make contact and walked more than he struck out with Sun Devils.

2nd Round

(38) Detroit Tigers: Dillion Dingler, C, Ohio State

(39) Baltimore Orioles: Hudson Haskin, OF, Tulane

(40) Miami Marlins: LHP Daxton Fulton, LHP, Daxton (Ok) HS

(41) Kansas City Royals: RHP Ben Hernandez, De La Salle Institute (Ill)

(42) Toronto Blue Jays: RHP CJ Van Eyke, Florida State

(43) Seattle Mariners: OF Zach DeLoach, Texas A & M

(44) Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Jared Jones, La Mirada (Ca.) HS

(45) San Diego Padres: Owen Casey, OF, Nortre Dame Catholic HS, Ontario, Canada

(46) Colorado Rockies: Chris McMahon, RHP, University Miami

(47) Chicago White Sox: ​Jarred Kelly, RHP, Refugio (Tx) .

(48) Cincinnati Reds: Christian Roa, RHP, Texas A & M

​(49) San Francisco Giants: Casey Schmitt, 3B, San Diego State

(50) Texas Rangers: Evan Carter, OF, Elizabethton (Tenn.) HS

(51) Chicago Cubs: Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist

(52) New York Mets: J.T. Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State

(53) Milwaukee Brewers: Freddy Zamora, SS, Miami

(54) St. Louis Cardinals: Masyn Winn, SS/RHP, Kingwood (Tx) HS

(55) Washington Nationals: Cole Henry, RHP, Louisiana State

(56) Cleveland Indians: Logan Allen, LHP, Florida International

(57) Tampa Bay Rays: Ian Seymour, LHP, Virginia Tech

(58) Oakland A's: Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan

(59) Minnesota Twins: Alerick Soularie, OF, Tennessee

(60) Los Angeles Dodgers: Landon Knack, RHP, East Tennessee

The Astros and Red Sox forfeited their second-round picks as part of their penalties for illegally stealing signs.

The Angels, Braves, D-backs, Phillies and Yankees forfeited their second-round picks as a result of signing qualified free agent.

Competitive Balance Round B

(61) Miami Marlins: Kyle Nicolas, RHP, Ball State

(62) Detroit Tigers: Daniel Cabrera, OF, LSU

(63) St. Louis Cardinals: Tink Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel HS (Pine Bluff, Ark.)

(64) Seattle Mariners: Connor Phillips, RHP, McLennan (Tx) JC

(65) Cincinnati Reds: Jackson Miller, C, Mitchell HS (New Port Richey, Fla.)

(66) Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

(67) San Francisco Giants: Nick Swiney, LHP, North Carolina State

(68) San Francisco Giants: Jimmy Glowenke, SS, Dallas Baptist

(69) New York Mets: Isaian Green, OF, Corona (Cal) HS

(70) St. Louis Cardinals: Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina

(71) Washington Nationals: Samuel Infante, SS, Monsignor Edward Pace HS (Miami,Fla.)

(72) Houston Astros: Alex Santos II, RHP, Mount St. Michael Academy (NY, NY)

​Third Round

(73) Detroit Tigers: Trei Cruz, SS, Rice

​(74) Balitmore Orioles: Anthony Servideo, SS, Mississippi

(75) Miami Marlins: Zach McCambley, RHP, Coastal Carolina

(76) Kansas City Royals: Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama

(77) Toronto Blue Jays: Trent Palmer, RHP, Jacksonville

(78) Seattle Mariners: Kaden Polcovich, 2B, Oklahoma State

(79) Pittsburgh Pirates: Nick Garcia, RHP, Chapman University

(80) San Diego Padres: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

(81) Colorado Rockies: Sam Weatherly, LHP, Clemson

​(82) Los Angeles Angles: David Calabrese, OF, St. Elizabeth Catholic HS, Vaughan, Ont.

(83) Chicago White Sox: Adisyn Coffey, RHP, Wabash (Ill.) JC

(84) Cincinnati Reds: Bryce Bonnin, RHP, Texas Tech

(85) San Francisco Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison, De La Salle HS, Concord, Cal.

(86) Texas Rangers: Tekoah Roby, RHP, Pine Forest HS, Pensacola, Fla.

(87) Philadelphia Phillies: Casey Martin, SS, Arkansas

(88) Chicago Cubs: Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan

(89) Boston Red Sox: Blaze Jordan, 3B, Desoto (Mississippi) Central HS

(90) Arizona Diamondbacks: Liam Norris, LHP, Green Hope (NC) HS

(91) New York Mets: Anthony Walters, SS, San Diego State

(92) Milwaukee Brewers: Zavier Warren, C, Central Michigan

(93) St. Louis Cardinals: Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma

(94) Washington Nationals: Holden Powell, RHP, UCLA

(95) Cleveland Indians: Petey Halpin, OF, Mira Costa HS, Manhattan Beach, Ca.

(96) Tampa Bay Rays: Hunter Barnhart, RHP, St. Joseph HS, Santa Monica, Ca.

(97) Atlanta Braves: Jesse Franklin V, Of, Michigan

(98) Oakland A's: Michael Guldberg, OF, Georgia Tech

(99) New York Yankees: Trevor Hauver, 2B, Arizona State

(100) Los Angeles Dodgers: Jake Vogel, OF, Huntington Beach (Ca.) HS

(101) Houston Astros: Tyler Brown, RHP, Vanderbilt

The Twins and Braves forfeited their third-round picks as a result of signing qualified free agent.

​Fourth Round

(102) Detroit Tigers: Gage Workman, 3B, Arizona State

​(103) Balitmore Orioles: Coby Mayo, 3B, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS, (Fla.)

(104) Miami Marlins: Jake Eder, LHP, Vanderbilt

(105) Kansas City Royals: Christian Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State

(106) Toronto Blue Jays: Nick Frasso, RHP, Loyola Marymount

(107) Seattle Mariners: Tyler Keenan, 3B, Mississippi

(108) Pittsburgh Pirates: Jack Hartman, RHP, Appalachian State

(109) San Diego Padres: Levi Thomas, RHP, Troy

(110) Colorado Rockies: Case Williams, RHP, Douglas County (Co.) High School

(111) Los Angeles Angles: Werner Blakely, SS, Detroit Edison Oublic School Academy

(112) Chicago White Sox: Kade Mechals, RHP, Grand Canyon

(113) Cincinnati Reds: Mac Wainwright, OF, St. Edward HS, Lakewood, Ohio

(114) San Francisco: R.J. Dabovich, RHP, Arizona state

(115) Texas Rangers: Dylan MacLean, LHP, Central Catholic HS, Portland, Ore.

(116) Philadelphia Phillies: Carson Ragsdale, South Florida

(117) Chicago Cubs: Luke Little, LHP, San Jacinto (Tx) JC

(118) Boston Red Sox: Jeremy Wu-Yelland, LHP, Hawaii

(119) Arizona Diamondbacks: AJ Vukovich, East Troy (Wis) HS

(120) New York Mets: Matthew Dyer, C, Arizona

(121) Milwaukee Brewers: Joey Wiener, OF, Cincinnati

(122) St. Louis: Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri

(123) Washington Nationals: Brady Lindsly, C, Oklahoma

(124) Cleveland Indians: Milan Tolentino, SS, Margarita (Ca.) HS

(125) Tampa Bay Rays: Tanner Murray, SS, UC Davis

(126) Atlanta Braves: Spencer Strider, RHP, Clemson

(127) Oakland A's: Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma

(128) Minnesota Twins: Marco Raya, RHP, United South HS (Laredo, Tx.)

(129) New York Yankees: Beck Way, RHP, Northwest Florida State JC

(130) Los Angeles Dodgers: Carson Taylor, C, Virginia Tech

(131) Houston Astros: Zach Daniels, OF, Tennessee

Fifth Round

(132) Detroit Tigers: Colt Keith, 3B, Biloxi (Ms) HS

(133) Baltimore Orioles: Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic HS (West Des Monies, Iowa)

(134) Miami Marlins: Kyle Hurt, RHP, USC

(135) Kanas City Royals: Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois

(136) Toronto Blue Jays: Zach Britton, OF, Louisville

(137) Seattle Mariners: Taylor Dollar, RHP, Cal Poly

(138) Pittsburgh Pirates: Logan Hoffman, RHP, Northwestern State

(139) San Diego Padres: Jagger Haynes, LHP, West Columbus (NC) HS

(140) Colorado Rockies: Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan

(141) Los Angeles Angels: Adam Seminaris, LHP, Long Beach State

(142) Chicago White Sox: Bailey Horn, LHP, Auburn

(143) Cincinnati Reds: Joe Boyle, RHP, Notre Dame

(144) San Francisco Giants: Ryan Murphy, RHP, Le Moyne

(145) Texas Rangers: Thomas Saggese, SS, Carlsbad (Ca) HS

(146) Philadelphia Phillies: Barron Radcliff, OF, Georgia Tech

(147) Chicago Cubs: Koen Moreno, RHP, Panther Creek HS (Cary, N.C.)

(148) Boston Red Sox: Shane Drohan, LHP, Florida State

(149) Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Brandon Pfaadt, Bellarmine

(150) New York Mets: Eric Orze, RHP, University New Orleans

(151) Milwaukee Brewers: Hayden Cantrelle, SS, Louisiana-Lafayette

(152) St. Louis Cardinals: LJ Jones IV, OF, Long Beach State

(153) Washington Nationals: Mitchell Parker, LHP, San Jacinto JC

(154) Cleveland Indians: Mason Hickman, RHP, Vanderbilt

(155) Tampa Bay Rays: Jeff Hakanson, RHP, Central Florida

(156) Atlanta Braves: Bryce Elder, RHP, Texas

(157) Oakland A's: Stevie Emanuels, RHP, Washington

(158) Minnesota Twins: Kala'i Rosario, OF, Waiakea HS (Hi)

(159) Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Stone, RHP, Central Arkansas

(160) Houston Astros: Shea Whitcomb, SS, UC San Diego

The Yankees forfeited their fifth-round pick as a result of signing qualified free agent.

